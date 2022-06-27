"FaZe was never going to make it to franchising": Valorant community reacts on Reddit on accusations of mismanagement

Few video games can match Valorant in recent times regarding the competitive world of esports. Among the several notable names on the circuit, FaZe Clan is one of the more popular ones, with a big fan following. However, it's sure to come under scrutiny after what one of its players recently spoke on social media.

To make matters worse, some fans believe that it could lead to further action from the officials when Riot is set to make some major decisions regarding their esports setup.

There are plans to change the look and setup of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) when 2023 comes. Riot will also start a partnership program with three major international leagues. As such, the post made about FaZe and its organizational capabilities could be a major problem for its ambitions to become a partner for Riot.

Valorant's Reddit community reacts to POISED's accusations against FaZe

The original post was made by Reddit user u/DaddyTeddyBear, who posted a screenshot of a couple of tweets by POISED. The professional player seemed to complain about the setup and the poor conditions under which he had to participate.

However, in a shocking revelation, the player also mentioned that the cafe he was in to participate through, had disrupted the internet. Many fans shared their opinions on the issue, and some believe these accusations could have major ramifications.

One user replied that these are unfortunate things and that a professional player must go through them. They also fear that Riot could disqualify FaZe from such occurrences.

POISED isn't the only one who has accused FaZe of mishandling the organizational part. Valorant professional Flyuh has also done the same previously and one player feels that this doesn't look good on the part of the organization.

One fan even feels that FaZe never had a good look to begin with due to their unprofessional setup and lack of amenities. The fan feels that the team's content creators are the only reason for their popularity.

Another player feels that there's no chance Riot will pick FaZe Clan over other Valorant organizations.

For one fan, FaZe Clan seems like the punching bag of the esports community.

Another fan feels that these accusations won't do much fresh damage to the chances of FaZe being picked as a partner. The fan thinks that Faze's financials are already on the poorer side and there's little chance that Riot will have considered them in the first place.

While one fan likes the roster of the organization, the other aspects have made them believe that it would be better if FaZe doesn't get picked as a Valorant partner.

Only time will tell what awaits FaZe Clan and their ambition to become Valorant partners for Riot. As for the community, their opinion about the organization's fate seems to already be made up. But, partner or not, these are accusations and occurrences that FaZe should avoid moving forward.

