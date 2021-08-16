FireFlux Esports and Natus Vincere crash out of Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA Playoffs

FireFlux Esports and Natus Vincere's journey in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA Playoffs has come to an end in the Lower Round 1 tie.
Fireflux Esports lost to Guild Esports while Natus Vincere were defeated by Giants Gaming.
Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA Playoffs Day 4 results
FireFlux Esports vs Guild Esports:
FireFlux Esports took on Guild Esports in the first match of the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA Playoffs day 4. The three selected maps for the best-of-three tie were:
- Split
- Ascent
- Haven
Map 1: Split
Guild Esports started as the defender on Split and took the lead in the first half with seven rounds to their side. After the side swap, FireFlux Esports was only able to secure one round in their favor.
However, Guild Esports secured six more rounds in the second half and won the match.
Map 2: Ascent
Guild Esports completely demolished FireFlux Esports on Ascent. They secured a 13-0 victory against their opposition by dominating the map completely.
Natus Vincere vs Giants Gaming:
Natus Vincere went up against Giants Gaming in the second match of the day. The selected maps for the matchup were:
- Ascent
- Breeze
- Split
Map 1: Ascent
Fans witnessed a thrilling encounter as both teams secured 12 rounds in their favor in regular time to send the match into overtime. Giants Gaming won both rounds in the overtime and took the lead in the series by winning the first map.
Map 2: Breeze
After losing the first map, NAVI came back stronger in the second map. They started the map as defenders and secured six rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Giants Gaming were only able to secure one round for their side.
NAVI won seven more rounds and won the match.
Map 3: Split
Giants Gaming started as aggressor on the final map of the series and dominated the first half, securing eight rounds in their favor. NAVI won four more rounds in the second half.
However, Giants Gaming secured five more rounds and won the series to keep their Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin dream alive.
With this win, Guild Esports and Giants Gaming qualified for the Lower Round 2 of the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA Playoffs and will continue to compete for their slot in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin.