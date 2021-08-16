FireFlux Esports and Natus Vincere crash out of Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA Playoffs

FireFlux Esports and Natus Vincere's journey in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA Playoffs has come to an end in the Lower Round 1 tie.

Fireflux Esports lost to Guild Esports while Natus Vincere were defeated by Giants Gaming.

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA Playoffs Day 4 results

FireFlux Esports vs Guild Esports:

FireFlux Esports took on Guild Esports in the first match of the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA Playoffs day 4. The three selected maps for the best-of-three tie were:

Split

Ascent

Haven

Map 1: Split

Guild Esports started as the defender on Split and took the lead in the first half with seven rounds to their side. After the side swap, FireFlux Esports was only able to secure one round in their favor.

However, Guild Esports secured six more rounds in the second half and won the match.

Map 2: Ascent

Guild Esports completely demolished FireFlux Esports on Ascent. They secured a 13-0 victory against their opposition by dominating the map completely.

Bizden şimdilik bu kadar, artık taraftar modumuzdayız. Desteğimiz sizlerle olacak @supmassblaze.#VCT EMEA Playoff'larında @guildesports karşısında 2-0 mağlup olarak turnuvaya veda ediyoruz. Bizleri destekleyen herkese teşekkür ederiz. pic.twitter.com/bYNwYQTnqR — Fire Flux Esports (@firefluxesports) August 15, 2021

Natus Vincere vs Giants Gaming:

Natus Vincere went up against Giants Gaming in the second match of the day. The selected maps for the matchup were:

Ascent

Breeze

Split

Map 1: Ascent

Fans witnessed a thrilling encounter as both teams secured 12 rounds in their favor in regular time to send the match into overtime. Giants Gaming won both rounds in the overtime and took the lead in the series by winning the first map.

Map 2: Breeze

After losing the first map, NAVI came back stronger in the second map. They started the map as defenders and secured six rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Giants Gaming were only able to secure one round for their side.

NAVI won seven more rounds and won the match.

Map 3: Split

Giants Gaming started as aggressor on the final map of the series and dominated the first half, securing eight rounds in their favor. NAVI won four more rounds in the second half.

However, Giants Gaming secured five more rounds and won the series to keep their Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin dream alive.

With this win, Guild Esports and Giants Gaming qualified for the Lower Round 2 of the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA Playoffs and will continue to compete for their slot in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin.

