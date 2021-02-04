Fnatic announces new Valorant roster

With the power move of signing the SUMN FC roster, Fnatic makes their grand entry into the Valorant esports scene.

SUMN FC, an orgless entity that gave Team Liquid a run for their money in Home Ground, ended the year by finally emerging victorious in First Strike Europe Finals.

It is convenient that Fnatic announces their entry into Valorant esports and in the same while such a strong SUMN FC team is sitting orgless as if divine intervention.

Fnatic is hosting a live stream in the event of roster reveal.

Fnatic enter the world of Valorant

It is no surprise that Fnatic is a heavyweight in the esports scene. But fans in Valorant have missed them ever since their very own Proving Grounds tournament took place in May 2020.

Chief Gaming Officer ‘cArn’ of Fnatic said that they are excited to join Valorant. The organization took a long time to a roster that fits their vision of competing for the top titles in every game they enter.

Waiting for a worthy roster explains the amount of time it took for Fnatic to announce their roster. Valorant Team Director of Fnatic stated that SUMN FC has already performed so well, their performance speaks for itself. With the resources Fnatic has, they wish to push the roster further ahead.

Future of Fnatic

The whole roster has signed for Champions Tour that will start from tomorrow. The new line-up of Fnatic is:

A lot of eyes are looking up to Fnatic at this moment. The previously orgless roster can either shine brighter or succumb to the pressure of fans. Not many players can hold out their own while being under immense pressure. However, Fnatic is ready to kickstart the year with a bang in tomorrow’s match.