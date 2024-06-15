Fnatic Leo benched due to health reasons before VCT EMEA Stage 2

Team Director Colin "CoJo" Johnson announced on June 15, 2024, that Fnatic Leo had been benched ahead of Stage 2 of the VCT EMEA League owing to health issues. This comes approximately four days ahead of the squad's opening match in the tournament against BBL Esports, scheduled for June 19, 2024.

CoJo spoke about how members of the team had suffered several health issues throughout the season. At present, there was a discussion within the squad, where it was decided that it would be best if Fnatic Leo took some time off from playing so that he could recover.

Fnatic's Team Director has reiterated how important the team's overall well-being is and called for the community to be supportive of the Swedish player, saying,

"This is a tough time for Leo as well, of course, so make sure you guys send forth a lot of support his way, and just make sure that he knows that he is, you know, loved and supported by all of you guys who are big fans of Fnatic."

Hiro from SuperMassive Blaze to replace Fnatic Leo during VCT EMEA Stage 2

Emirhan "hiro" Kat, a Dutch player from the SuperMassive Blaze squad, has been acquired by Fnatic to replace Leo in the upcoming split of the VCT EMEA. He is a young player who just turned 18, becoming eligible to play in the VCT.

CoJo mentioned that the Fnatic Valorant team had its eye on hiro for a while and that the team is excited about this change. He also said that this player would be joining the rest of the squad in Berlin, Germany. The young player will make his first appearance in the Fnatic jersey against BBL Esports on June 19, 2024.

Lastly, CoJo expressed hope for hiro's quick integration into the Fnatic team in the absence of Leo, so that the squad can put its best foot forward in Split 2 and possibly even make it to the Valorant Champions 2024.

The Team Director didn't disclose any information about Fnatic Leo's ongoing health struggles and requested fans to be patient with the team. He provided reassurance that they were doing everything in their power to deliver the best possible performance.

