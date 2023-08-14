Following Arcane’s success, Valorant is now reportedly getting a movie in 2025

After the unprecedented success of League of Legends’ Arcane, Valorant is now reportedly getting a movie that is expected to drop sometime in 2025. This report comes from the data miners who go by the Twitter handle of Kingdom Leaks, and they suggest that Riot’s shooter will receive a movie in just a couple of years.

While the movie itself might be set for 2025, its trailer is expected to air sometime in October 2024.

If this bit of speculation does pan out to be real, then it’s indeed good news for Valorant fans. Much like with League of Legends, Riot Games is trying to craft a very deep and engaging lore with the entire Mirror Eart concept.

Hence, it will be quite incredible to actually get a movie based on the shooter, which will likely explore some of the lore behind it, along with the backgrounds of the champions in the game.

Valorant expected to get a movie after League of Legends Arcane’s success

Valorant expected to get a movie in 2025 (Image via Twitter)

The League of Legends Netflix series Arcane has been incredibly successful. It was very well received by critics and audiences alike, and it even won a fair number of awards over the years. With fans eagerly waiting for season 2 to drop, there has been a lot of excitement and anticipation about how the plot will develop.

Hence, it's not all that surprising to hear that Riot might be looking to make a movie based on Valorant. With the production quality and the team to back it up, courtesy of the numerous music videos and cinematics over the years, it might just be another smash hit like Arcane.

Additionally, Riot reportedly making a movie instead of a series on Valorant makes much more sense, as the Mirror Earth lore is still very young. It’s not as vast and as dense as Runeterra, and there is not much room to play around with when it comes to the volume of content.

Valorant movie to get a trailer in October 2024 (Image via Twitter)

With League of Legends and Legends of Runeterra, the world-building that they have done with the MOBA is immense. There are multiple regions and over 160 champions, resulting in immeasurable possibilities and storylines that can be explored in Arcane. However, things will not be the same for Valorant.