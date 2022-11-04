Former Velocity Gaming (VLT) Valorant coach joins Paper Rex as 'Head of Esports Programming'

Top Asian esports organization Paper Rex, which fields a world-class professional Valorant team, has just announced the surprise acquisition of Andi Andana "Sleepy" Bangsawan.

Considering his background as a caster and coach, the common expectation would be of Sleepy joining Paper Rex as support staff. However, he will be leading the team for the Esports Programming parallel, as per the announcement.

"After a 3-year long interview process, @sleepystudiostv is finally joining the Paper Rex family! 🦖 #pprxteam Please welcome Sleepy as our new 'Head of Esports Programming'. We're sure he'll help us check our corners more frequently!"

Before this, Sleepy was a part of Velocity Gaming, a premier Indian esports organization. He was the support coach for Velocity's Valorant team, which comprised Anuj “Amaterasu,” Tejas “rite2ace,” Sagnik “Hellff,” Debanjan “DEATHMAKER,” and Mohit “mw1,” at that time.

Having withdrawn the VCT partnership application, Velocity parted ways with Sleepy just two months after his signing and let him look for new offers.

Sleepy joins Paper Rex but not as a Valorant support staff

In a hilarious announcement video, Sleepy described his new role at the organization and said:

"I am not joining as any coaching capacity. I am joining as the Head of Esports Programming and I will help Paper Rex's content from 2023 and onwards. Hope you guys enjoy what we're gonna make and produce and host over the next year!"

Sleepy has been creating content for the past two years. He streams regularly on his Twitch channel and uploads videos on his YouTube channels as well. Many of his videos contain tips on how to approach complex situations in the game, which showcases his coaching abilities. He has also appeared on several Valorant-related podcasts as a host alongside top personalities.

Sleepy also acted as a commentator and analyst for official Valorant esports matches. He was the Indonesian analyst for VCT Champions 2022. More recently, he assumed the role of an English commentator for Game Changers APAC Elite.

His time at Alter Ego and Velocity Gaming as a coach was undoubtedly notable. However, Sleepy has always been more lively as a content creator. His addition to Paper Rex will definitely up the organization's content game. As Sleepy mentions in the video, fans can expect a lot of upcoming content planned for 2023 and beyond.

Paper Rex is one of the ten partnered teams in the VCT Pacific League. Their professional roster will compete against other partnered teams in the Americas, EMEA, and their own league for the first time in a kickoff tournament, slated for February 2023.

Partnered teams will also have stand-alone league tournaments, leading to a Masters event, Last Chance Qualifier, and finally a Valorant Champions.

