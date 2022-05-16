How is Velocity Gaming shaping up ahead of Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS)?

Velocity Gaming is ready to start its Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) campaign in the next few days. The team won NODWIN Gaming's Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) 2022 and represented the South Asian region in the APAC Stage 1 Challengers.

The Indian side made the region proud by defeating Hong Kong's Oblivion Force in its first game of the event and became the first Indian side to defeat a SEA team in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) event.

However, the team failed to carry forward that momentum. Velocity Gaming lost back-to-back matches against Thailand's FULL SENSE and Philippines' South Built Esports and failed to qualify for the Playoffs.

Velocity Gaming is determined to proceed further and is dreaming of representing the region in the upcoming VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. However, the journey for that will start this week with the Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS) Group Stage.

The team received a direct invitation to the Group Stage based on its performance in the VCC 2022. With some recent changes in the squad over the last few weeks, it will be interesting to see how the team performs in the upcoming SCS.

Velocity Gaming brought MW1 back to its active roster ahead of the Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS)

Velocity Gaming had a rough patch recently after the VCT APAC Stage 1 Challengers. The team had a disastrous performance in the recently concluded AMD Skyesports Souvenir Valorant LAN Championship.

The team lost all three of their games in the competition and had to take an early exit. After that, the team has decided to make a complete overhaul keeping the upcoming SCS in mind.

Velocity Gaming has made some significant changes to the squad over the last few weeks. After the end of the APAC Stage 1 Challengers, Agneya "Marzil" Koushik decided to leave the squad to take on a new challenge and joined Lethal Esports, forming a team with some highly talented young athletes.

Meanwhile, Mohit "MW1" Wakle, who had been benched by Velocity Gaming over the last few months due to personal reasons, decided to make a comeback and compete with the team again. To bring MW1 back into the starting lineup, Velocity Gaming decided to release Vibhor Vaid and the Vaorant star immediately joined Orangutan Gaming to lead the new team towards glory.

Not only in the lineup, Velocity Gaming has also made some significant changes to its support staff. The organization appointed Nikhil "Sieh" Bhansali as the Analyst & Operations Manager and Andi Andana "Sleepy" Bangsawan as the Consultant of the Valorant squad.

With these new changes in the team, Velocity Gaming is ready to defend its title in the upcoming SCS. It will be interesting to see how the team manages to overcome its recent rough patch and performs at its full potential in the upcoming event.

