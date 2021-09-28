Fracture removed from map rotation and will not feature in EMEA Last Chance Qualifiers

Fracture will be disabled from the map pool for the upcoming EMEA Last Chance Qualifiers.

The Fracture map was added into Valorant last month and many in the community agree that it is one of the most strategic maps in the game currently. However, the recently added Valorant map has been taken out of the rotation for the upcoming EMEA Last Chance Qualifiers for a better competitive environment in the tournament.

EMEA Last Chance Qualifiers will start on October 10th:

Valorant Champions 2021 will be the biggest Valorant event of the year. Multiple teams around the globe are trying to qualify for this particular event to be held in December. There will be 16 teams battling it out in Valorant Champions 2021 who will be competing for the title of the best team of the year. 12 teams from multiple regions have already qualified for the event. The remaining four teams will qualify through the four different regional Last Chance Qualifier Events.

NA Last Chance Qualifier

EMEA Last Chance Qualifier

SA Last Chance Qualifier

APAC Last Chance Qualifier

The EMEA Last Chance Qualifier will start on October 10, 2021 which will give eight teams a final opportunity to secure a spot in the Valorant Champions 2021 in December. Seven EMEA teams with some notable names like G2 Esports, Team Liquid, and SuperMassive Blaze along with Strike Arabia Champions Anubis Gaming will be participating in EMEA Last Chance Qualifier with a dream to qualify for Berlin.

However, to remove some of the pressure from the teams, Riot Games has decided to remove Fracture from the map rotation in the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier for a better competitive environment in the qualifiers.

Also Read

The EMEA Last Chance Qualifier begins on October 10, 2021. It would have certainly been a challenge for all the participating teams to prepare and get accustomed with the new map within a short period of time. So, Riot decided to remove the extra pressure from all the teams and decided to disable the map in the upcoming tournament.

However, for the other regions, Riot hasn't confirmed anything about the Fracture map. So, it can be expected that fans can get some Fracture action in APAC, NA, and SA Last Chance Qualifier.

Edited by Atul S