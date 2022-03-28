FunPlus Phoenix wins the VCT EMEA Stage-1 Challengers, defeats G2 Esports in the Grand-Finals

FunPlus Phoenix became the champion of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA Stage-1 Challengers after defeating G2 Esports in the Grand-finals. The former delivered a dominating performance tonight to take the title home. FunPlus Phoenix won with a 3-1 scoreline in the best-of-five series and emerged victorious against their German opposition.

However, both teams, along with Fnatic, will now travel to Iceland to represent the EMEA region in the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik next month. It will be the first international LAN event of the year. The tournament is scheduled to take place from April 10 to April 24, 2022.

FunPlus Phoenix remains undefeated in the VCT EMEA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs

FunPlus Phoenix has been one of the most consistent teams in the tournament. Whereas, after some struggles in the initial stages of the event, G2 Esports has come back stronger, taking down several big names on their way through to the Grand-Finals. The way both teams have been playing recently, fans expected a thrilling and exciting Grand-Final from these two sides, and the teams haven't disappointed the fans. Though the match ended earlier without playing all the maps, it was truly an exciting clash between the two sides.

FunPlus Phoenix and G2 Esports played a best-of-five series in the Grand-Finals. FunPlus Phoenix took the lead in the series by winning the first map Icebox with a 13-6 scoreline. However, G2 Esports responded back immediately by securing the second map, Breeze, with a 13-8 scoreline. FunPlus Phoenix again won the third map, Ascent, with a 13-7 scoreline.

The fourth map, Split, turned out to be the final one as FunPlus Phoenix took the map in their favor by a 16-14 after a prolonged and nail-biting triple OT thriller. With this win, FunPlus Phoenix declared itself as the best team in the EMEA region. The team did not lose a single game in the Playoffs.

Both FunPlus Phoenix and G2 Esports, along with Fnatic, will now represent the EMEA region at the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik. Fans will surely have high expectations from all of these teams in the upcoming Reykjavik Masters.

Edited by Mayank Shete