G2 Esports fail to qualify for the LVP Valorant Rising Series

G2 Esports failed to qualify for the LVP Valorant Rising Series after losing against Team Finest in the round-of-16 tie.

G2 Esports recently shuffled their Valorant roster after failing to make an impression in the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 2. The organization announced that they were parting ways with Patryk 'Patitek' Fabrowski, Ardis 'Ardiis' Svarenieks, and Aleksander 'Zeek' Zygmunt from their Valorant roster.

It's been fun.



Today, we part ways with @G2Patitek, @G2ardiis, and @G2zeek. Best of luck boys, we'll see you on the server 👊 pic.twitter.com/Gd6UNzciA5 — G2 Esports (@G2esports) June 2, 2021

To fill the void, G2 Esports signed Žygimantas 'Nukkye' Chmieliauskas, Auni 'Avova' Chahade and Jose Luis Aranguren 'Koldamenta' Herrero. The LVP Valorant Rising Series was the first tournament the new squad was participating in.

G2 Esports new line-up lost their first Valorant tournament

LVP Valorant Rising Series is one of the most important Valorant competitions in Spain. A total of 256 teams participate in this tournament and only 8 teams qualify for the main event.

G2 Esports made it to the round-of-16 quite comfortably. In the final round of the qualifier stage they faced Team Finest in a best-of-three tie. The three maps that were selected for the match were Bind, Ascent and Icebox.

In Bind, Team Finest beat G2 Esports with a 13-11 scoreline and took the lead in the tie. G2 Esports responded that very quickly in the second map on Ascent and won the match with a 13-8 scoreline. However, Team Fines came back strong and secured the third map on Ascent with a 13-8 scoreline and won the tie by a 2-1 margin.

With this win, Team Finest qualified for the main event and put an end to G2 Esports' journey.

G2 Esports had won 7 straight titles in 2020. But since the start of 2021 they have failed to continue their momentum. They finished 5th in the VCT 2021: Europe Stage 2 Challengers 2 after losing against Fnatic.

After winning 7 straight titles in 2020 and revamping over half their Valorant roster, G2 has failed to qualify for the LVP in their first appearance losing to "The Finest"



Former G2 Ardiis ain't holding back pic.twitter.com/LtaypX16YR — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) June 6, 2021

After that, the organization decided to shuffle their roster to be prepared for the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3. However, this loss against Team Finest in the LVP Valorant Rising Series will surely be a big blow for the side before the upcoming tournaments.

.

Edited by Gautham Balaji