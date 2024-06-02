G2 Esports makes miraculous comeback to defeat Team Heretics at VCT Masters Shanghai playoffs

G2 Esports has defeated Team Heretics in the VCT Masters Shanghai playoffs. The team has had a thrilling run in Shanghai so far and remains undefeated in the international tournament as it won all four of its matches. Team Heretics was close to winning this time, but, somehow, the American team made a massive comeback on Map 2 that pushed them to eventually win the series.

G2 and Team Heretics first clashed during the Swiss Stage, where the team from EMEA lost to G2 with a 2-1 scoreline. Today, on July 2, 2024, history repeated itself.

G2 Esports defeats Team Heretics with 2-1 scoreline at the VCT Masters Shanghai playoffs

Team Heretics' pick Icebox was the very first map of the match. The trailblazers from EMEA seemed well prepared to take down G2 Esports. During the first half, TH secured 10 rounds on the defensive side. Things were looking difficult and awkward for G2. The team got eliminated for five rounds, and, when they planted the Spike, it was defused for five rounds. They could only run the clock after planting the Spike for two rounds. In the other half, Team Heretics secured their remaining three rounds, leading to a 13-7 score.

However, G2 Esports made an impressive comeback in the next map, Ascent, which was their pick. The first defensive half for Team Heretics was eerily similar to what happened on Icebox. The team from EMEA secured 10 rounds yet again. But, the switch flipped during the second half, and G2 Esports went on to win 11 rounds in a row.

The team was perfectly in sync. During a force-buy right after losing the pistol round, G2 secured the eliminations of the whole team and defused the spike planted on B-site. Thanks to the prowess of icy, JonahP, as well as Trent, the next few rounds were easy to win for G2.

After the victory on Ascent, the two teams headed to Lotus, where Team Heretics quickly lost with a 13-4 scoreline. JonahP topped the frag charts, with leaf at number two. Their performance was a demonstration of how powerful the team can be given the right momentum.

G2 will face off against Gen.G on June 7, 2024.