"We just did our thing": G2 Esports' valyn on their comeback against T1 in VCT Masters Shanghai (Exclusive)

VCT Masters Shanghai is the second international LAN event of this year. A total of 12 teams will battle each other to get their hand on the final Masters trophy in 2024. These teams will first go through a Swiss Stage and then make their way to the Playoffs. The event opened with a Bo3 (Best-of-three) series between T1 and G2 Esports. Both teams were able to win on their opponent's map picks and take the decider map to Overtime.

That said, this is where G2 Esports started to take the lead and hence closed the series by a 2-1 win.

At the post-match conference of VCT Masters Shanghai, Sportskeeda Esports got the chance to talk to G2 Esports' valyn during which he said:

"We just did our thing"

G2 Esports' valyn talks about the intense comeback against T1 on Lotus in VCT Masters Shanghai

G2 Esports showed a lot of improvement in their performance in the latter part of Americas Stage 1. They have come into VCT Masters Shanghai as the number two seed of the region and are considered a dark horse by some. In their first Bo3 series of the event, both G2 Esports and T1 looked equally matched. However, Lotus started to spell a completely different story.

T1 was able to put up a 9-3 score in the first half of the map. At this point, many considered G2 out of the series. However, slowly and steadily, G2 was able to mount an excellent comeback and took the map away by 14-12 to eventually win the series.

Sportskeeda Esports approached G2 Esports' in-game leader (IGL) valyn to ask him about what the discussion done in the second half of Lotus was that helped them achieve their first win at VCT Masters Shanghai. Here's what he said:

"I would say their defensive Lotus like when we were on attack was like their style was pretty hard to deal with. Given that they had a Chamber so I did not want to send my lurkers against a Chamber. That's why you saw more pack playstyle. Because I think it's kind of favorable to them if you play like that. They were able to get the read on us because it is a simple approach to the game. They had very unique reclears, stuff we haven't really seen or prepped for."

He further added:

"At the beginning, they were kind of carrying the momentum from Icebox as well. We needed to string a couple of rounds together to shift the momentum in our favor. And going into the next half, there was a turning point in the match where I was like guys momentum has shifted in our favor, they are shaking and now the game is gonna start feeling easier. And as soon as that happened we were just playing our normal self. We didn't have to adjust too hard. We didn't have to make hero plays or go crazy. We just did our thing and once the game felt realistic, it felt pretty easy."

With this win, G2 Esports will be heading to the upper brackets of the Swiss stage in VCT Masters Shanghai. If they win the next series, they will qualify for the Playoffs stage.

