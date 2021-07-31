Giants Gaming beat Team Liquid Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challenger 2 Upper Final

Giants Gaming qualified for the Grand-Finals of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challenger 2 beating Team Liquid in the Upper-Finals.

Meanwhile, Fnatic kept their dream alive by securing a flawless win against Tenstar in the Lower Round 3 tie.

Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challenger 2 day-3 results:

Team Liquid vs Giants Gaming

Team Liquid went up against Giants Gaming in the Upper Final of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challenger 2 in a best-of-three tie. The three selected maps for the matchup were:

Bind

Split

Ascent

Map 1: Bind

Giants Gaming put up a dominating performance from the start. They took 10 rounds in their favor in the first half as the attackers. After the side swap, Team Liquid was able to win just two rounds. However, Giants Gaming secured three more rounds and won the match.

Team Liquid 4-13 Giants Gaming

Map 2: Split

Map two saw a similar story as Giants Gaming again dominated the first half and secured 10 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Team Liquid took three more rounds for themselves. However, Giants Gaming secured three more rounds and clinched the match and the series.

Team Liquid 5-13 Giants Gaming

With this win, Giants Gaming confirmed their place in the Grand Finals of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challenger 2 as well as secured a slot in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA Playoffs.

Fnatic vs Tenstar:

Fnatic went up against Tenstar in the Lower Round 3 tie. The three Valorant maps that were selected for the tie were:

Icebox

Breeze

Ascent

Map 1: Icebox

Fnatic started off the map as the attackers and completely dominated the first half with 11 rounds in their favor. After the side swap, Tenstar took two more rounds. However, Fnatic also secured two more rounds and won the match.

Fnatic 13-3 Tenstar

Map 2: Breeze

Tenstar started off the map as the defender and took advantage in the first half, taking seven rounds for themselves. However, Fnatic made an amazing comeback in the second half, securing eight rounds in their favor.

Tenstar was able to take just two rounds in the second half and lost the match.

Fnatic 13-9 Tenstar

With this win, Fnatic qualified for the Lower Final of the Valorant Champions Tour Europe Stage 3 Challenger 2 and they will face Team Liquid tomorrow. The winner of that match will qualify for the Grand Final as well as confirm their slot in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA Playoffs.

