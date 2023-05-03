"Given the time, he will be good on Breach" - Coach alecks on PRX something's performance with Breach in VCT 2023: Pacific League

Only one match was held in Week 6, Day 3 of VCT 2023: Pacific League. The match was between Paper Rex and Talon Esports. The teams competed fiercely, and the game progressed to the third map, keeping the fans engaged throughout the match. Despite the intense competition, Paper Rex won the match with a score of 2-1.

VCT 2023: Pacific League went live on March 25, 2023. Currently, the league plays are underway to determine the teams that will make it to the Playoffs. The top three teams from the Playoffs will make their way to VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023. The tournament, which features ten Valorant franchised teams from the Asia Pacific region, is being organized by Riot Games and is taking place in Seoul, South Korea.

PRX alecks talks about something's performance on Breach in the VCT 2023: Pacific League match against Talon Esports

After Week 6, Day 3 of VCT 2023: Pacific League concluded, Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to interact with alecks in the scrum interviews. Alexandre "alecks" Sallé is the head coach for Paper Rex.

In the interview, the coach was asked about the rationale behind putting something on the Agent Breach. Since something is a Jett main and Fracture is viable for the Agent, the coach was questioned about the reasons for letting something play Breach and removing Jett from the composition altogether.

To this, alecks answered the following:

"I think that is to be expected. When you have a Jett player playing Breach for the first time, even though very well practiced. But under pressure, sometimes you know you have habits that you have created as a Breach player for a long time, and if you don't have it in high-pressure situations, sometimes it might look a bit uncomfortable. I think given the time, he will be good on Breach."

He further added,

"Also, yes, Jett is viable and we have been thinking about it but what matters is time. We have seven maps to work on. We have to pick and choose what maps we want to work on at any given point in time. I think it's fair to say that for any team who has like four good maps, it is very hard to have like seven really top-tier. So we are just trying to make sure that the good maps are still good and the maps that we think we are worse on, we are improving slowly. It takes time."

According to coach alecks, something is well-versed with Agent Breach. However, since he is a Jett main and doesn't play Breach frequently, he appeared uncomfortable during high-pressure situations. However, he is of the firm opinion that something will do well for the Agent moving forward.

As for Jett, he believes that the Agent is viable on Fracture, and Paper Rex plans to include the Agent in the team's composition. However, they are sticking with their current composition of Killjoy, Neon, Raze, Breach, and Brimstone due to limited time. He believes that most teams have around four maps that they are good on, and it is tough to master all of the seven maps available in the game. Finally, he added that they are taking time to improve on the maps they aren't good at.

Paper Rex will be facing Japan's ZETA DIVISION next in VCT 2023: Pacific League. The upcoming matchup is scheduled for May 6, 2023.

