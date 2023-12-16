"Havoc is a very talented player": kon4n talks about being FURIA's IGL, teams trying to sign Havoc in VCT off-season and Carlão's exit (Exclusive)

FURIA is one of the big Brazilian teams currently present in VCT Americas. The team had an average year in 2023 but aims to return stronger with a fresh new look spearheaded by Vitor "kon4n" Hugo. VCT Convergence 2023 will see the esports organization able to show off its roster once again after a strong performance against teams like Cloud9 and KRÜ Esports at Superdome 2023 in Colombia.

VCT Convergence 2023 will test FURIA as they will be playing against two rosters that are also sporting major changes. Team Vitality and Global Esports are sure to give tough competition, and the Brazilian squad must be at its best to have a chance at the Grand Finals.

FURIA's kon4n discusses Liazzi adapting to a new role in VCT, Carlão joining ZETA DIVISION, and his experience as an IGL for the team

FURIA at VCT Convergence 2023 (Image via VALEsportsSA on X)

Ahead of VCT Convergence 2023, Sportskeeda Esports had the opportunity to have a conversation with FURIA's new IGL, kon4n. The Brazilian initiator for the team touched on a multitude of topics, including Havoc's potential seen by many teams during the transfer window, Carlão joining a new team in a different region, and former Duelist Liazzi playing as a Controller.

Q) You were the substitute player for the majority of 2023 with FURIA. How does it feel to be an IGL for this new iteration?

kon4n: It was very easy for me to transition into an IGL for the new FURIA roster. I was able to share ideas with the previous IGL for the team, and he was very approving of it which gave me a lot of confidence. One of my main characteristics as a person is to be a leader so it was naturally comfortable for me to become an IGL for the team.

Q) Havoc was a player who garnered a lot of interest from teams such as MIBR, LOUD, and Leviatan. How was the team able to sign him despite plenty of interest from other rosters?

kon4n: During the transfer window, we were already able to reach a deal with Havoc. However, there were a lot of rumors of him signing with teams like LOUD, MIBR, and Leviatan. Havoc personally confirmed with the team that he would remain with FURIA. I understand why many teams were interested in him, as he is a very talented player.

FURIA's roster at VCT Convergence 2023 (Image via FURIA)

Q) Liazzi was a Duelist player for most of his time in the Brazilian scene with teams such as Vivo Keyd Stars and Liberty. Has he been able to adjust to the Controller role in this FURIA lineup?

kon4n: Liazzi is a very good and intelligent player. As a Controller player, you have to be quite intelligent to play well in the role. I think Liazzi possesses this skill, which makes it easy for him to adapt to his new role. We have been together for two months and he has adjusted very well, and he is very flexible as a player.

Q) Carlão was part of the FURIA organization ever since it entered Valorant. Could you share some insight on his time at FURIA and his decision to join ZETA DIVISION?

kon4n: Carlão is a really good person. When we worked together, if the team had a problem, he was the one who could come and solve the issue at hand. You mentioned that he was with the roster since the beginning of its inception. It could be possible that he had a new vision, wanted a new challenge or the will to try things with new teams.

This could be the reason which pushed him to go to a different team so he can reveal to the world his full potential. We are also led to believe that he has been doing a good job at ZETA DIVISION so far.