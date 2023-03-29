Brewing company Heineken launched their very first Valorant-themed bar in Brazil on March 28, 2023, featuring the VCT Americas. With Riot Games’ announcement making Heineken 0.0 their official beer partner for VCT Americas, the company will be present throughout the entirety of the broadcast. Sports bars have been a common occurrence over the past decade, and with esports gaining popularity, it’s only fair that more dedicated esports bars are launched.

Heineken sets up Icebox-themed Valorant bar ahead of VCT Americas League 2023

Ahead of the action kicking off on April 1, VCT Americas welcomes its newest partner to the league – Heineken 0.0.

Inspired by Icebox, Heineken’s bar celebrates the kick-off of the VCT Americas League. This three-story bar is located in a luxurious neighborhood in Vila Madalena, São Paulo. The Heineken 0.0 Icebox bar is known to promote the company’s non-alcoholic beer brand. The project is said to be an expansion of the existing partnership between Heineken and Riot Games, which previously featured CBLoL.

Senior marketing manager Igor de Castro said:

“A lot of people still think that virtual games cannot be used to socialize. We want to break that stereotype and show that it’s quite the opposite. Friendships do start in games, and our Heineken 0.0 Icebox Bar is a special invitation from Heineken 0.0 so that meetings between people, which are already happening during matches, can also happen in a physical space.”

Heineken unveils Valorant-themed bar in Brazil to celebrate VCT Americas League 2023 (Image via Heineken)

The bar features several Icebox-themed components and huge display screens for fans to watch their favorite teams compete in the tournaments. Besides fashioning cosmetic elements, the bar also has a gaming arena with 10 computers, streaming booths on the second floor, and a rooftop bar with DJs performing.

The bar will be open from March 31-April 23 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays with a restriction to the registration being open to only 250 people per day.

The tournament, kicking off on April 1, 2023, will continue until May 28, 2023, giving fans a chance to visit and experience Heineken’s 0.0 Icebox Bar. The league will feature 10 teams from across the Americas, including Brazil’s own trio (LOUD, MIBR, and FURIA).

The official VCT Americas broadcasts will take place from 12 pm PT every Saturday, Sunday, and Monday in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. You can catch all the action live on either Twitch or YouTube. You can also check if your favorite streamer is hosting a watch party.

