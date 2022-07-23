How to claim limited edition Ego or Eco spray in Valorant for free?

Prime Gaming is one of the many ways Valorant players can enjoy the free goodies that Riot Games gives out. For the month of July, the subscription service is releasing a new animated spray called "Ego and Eco."

While the shooter game has a variety of premium content that can be bought with real money, there are a lot of free quality items as well. Riot Games gives out most of these items via loot drops on Twitch and Prime Gaming.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Buy for next or buy for NOW? Pick up the “Eco or Ego” spray through Prime Gaming and let fate decide. gaming.amazon.com/loot/valorant?… Buy for next or buy for NOW? Pick up the “Eco or Ego” spray through Prime Gaming and let fate decide. gaming.amazon.com/loot/valorant?… https://t.co/mBAfW3f7vE

This article will particularly focus on guiding players on how they can claim this new limited edition spray.

How to get "Ego or Eco" Spray in Valorant

To get the new spray in Valorant, players have to link their Riot Games account with Prime Gaming. The following are the steps to do so:

Step 1: Visit the official Prime Gaming website and sign in using Amazon credentials.

The Ego or Eco spray (Image via Riot Games)

The "Ego and Eco" spray was made with the purpose of alleviating the dilemma that every Valorant player feels during a tough team economy situation. Based on Squid Game's X and O button design, this spray also implements the same buttons with an RNG system.

This spray is exclusive to Prime Gaming, so those who don't own a membership can get a free trial for 30 days. This system is quite streamlined and players can get their free rewards easily.

However, many might not be able to avail this offer as Prime Gaming is not available in many countries. If players cannot find an option to avail this offer or subscribe to Prime Gaming, the reason might be its limited availability. Readers who wish to know more about Prime Gaming's availability can click on this link.

If players miss out on claiming this spray, they can opt for next month's mystery reward as the service is monthly.

