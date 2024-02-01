The VCT Americas League Kickoff is right around the corner. This year will see a different format and an eleventh team added into the mix. Teams will be divided into groups of three, where a double-elimination format will take place. The top team from the region will also see a significant advantage in this event.

Before the event, a press conference was held, which was attended by one player or a coach from each team. G2 Esports' IGL (In-game leader), valyn was the sole representative from his team. Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to talk to him, during which he said:

"I definitely want to compete against LOUD."

G2 Esports' valyn talks about the strongest teams in the region and his team's mindset going into VCT Americas Kickoff

valyn at Americas League LCQ 2023. (Image via Riot Games and flickr)

valyn and his team will be joining VCT 2024 as the Ascension winners from Americas. The roster has only made a single addition, with star player leaf joining the squad. Many other teams in the region also made significant changes to their rosters.

Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav asked G2 Esports' valyn about which team he thought was the strongest after the roster mania. Here's what he said:

"Instantly who comes to mind when we talk about rostermania during the off season is NRG. They picked up Ethan and Demon1 from the Champions' winning roster, so that's obviously a very strong team and then you throw in a good coach and good supporting staff, it's a very deadly team. So I'm very excited to face off against them. I think they have one of the strongest teams going into Americas."

He also talked about one of the VCT LATAM teams, Leviatán, by saying:

"Also I have to mention Leviatán as well because they made some blockbuster moves getting aspas, getting tex my previous teammate. I know how good he is and his work ethic so he will be a great addition to that team and kind of that moulding piece for that roster. I think both of those teams really made some of the best moves."

Lastly, he also about the team he personally wants to go up against:

"In terms of my personal aspiration, I definitely want to compete against LOUD this year. I love watching them compete and loved watching them win Champions and just to have that opportunity to showcase my talent against theirs is gonna be super exciting for me."

valyn was also asked if the team was feeling any pressure performing on the stage, being the newest to enter the Americas League. He replied:

"I think it's hard to talk about pressure just because most of the time it comes up in the moment. It's hard to feel that leading up. At least for us leading up to it we decided to have the mindset of hey we are the Ascension team and we know that personally we can compete at this level but in terms of like pressure or external pressure or being expected to win we don't really have that on our shoulders right now. So we are going in pretty free. A lot of excitement and hey we are the rookies so you shouldn't lose to us right. That's our mindset."

The VCT Americas League Kickoff will begin on February 17, 2024. G2 Esports' will be the opening match of their group as they will face off against LATAM'S KRÜ Esports.

For more VCT exclusives, check out Sportskeeda's Valorant page.