"I didn't expect them to play that scared" - TS on T1's poor composure against Gen.G in VCT 2023: Pacific League

Week 4, Day 2 of VCT 2023: Pacific League has finally come to an end after playing host to two matches. The first clash was between Gen.G and T1, followed by a game between ZETA DIVISION and DetonatioN FocusMe. Gen.G won with a scoreline of 2-0. The second match also saw something similar, as ZETA DIVISION came out on top with a score of 2-0.

After the matches were over, Rishabh Kalita from Sportskeeda esports got the opportunity to have a talk with Yu "TS" Tae-seok, a South Korean player and the in-game leader of Gen.G's. During the conversation, the individual spoke in-depth about the team's undefeated streak, the most difficult squad they have faced in VCT 2023: Pacific League, and more.

Gen.G TS talks about match against T1, the most underrated team in the VCT 2023: Pacific League, and more

Q. How do you feel about your performance today?

TS: Honestly, today, all my teammates played very well. So, I didn't have much to do. I just needed to IGL, and that was it.

Q. What were your expectations from this matchup? Did T1 do anything different that might have caught Gen.G off-guard?

TS: What we didn't expect was that T1 played pretty scared. At least that was the impression I got. I didn't expect them to play that scared.

Q. So far, Gen.G has faced RRQ, DFM, Team Secret, and just now T1. Among them, which team do you think was the most challenging to play against?

TS: I think it was DFM because Suggest when he is heating up, he pops off; he is a very scary player, and that was a day when he just popped off.

Q. Gen.G has shown exceptional performances recently and has been undefeated so far in this league. What do you think sets your team apart from the rest?

TS: I think we have strong mechanics and a stable macro.

Q. Are there any Valorant teams or players that you look up to?

TS: There was a player called "gob b" in the past. He is over in Counter-Strike now. He is not in Valorant anymore, but in the past, I used to look up to him.

Q. If you have to point out three areas where you believe the team needs to improve ahead of the next matchup. What would they be?

TS: Maybe faster in terms of reading the situation and executing on our assessment of the situation. And maybe fewer mistakes in terms of your role in a particular strategy.

Q. Which team in this Pacific League do you think is the most underrated and why?

TS: There is a team that is maybe underrated right now called Global Esports because I think they have good mechanics and good strategy as well. But because they have been losing these mini-games at the end of rounds, they have been dropping a lot of maps. But I don't think they are as bad as their records suggest.

Q. Apart from playing Valorant, what do you like to do in your spare time?

TS: Right now, I mainly spend my time on Valorant, but maybe I'll spend some — a little bit of time — on RPG games every now and then.

[What kind of RPG games do you like?]

Monster Hunter.

Q. You will be facing DRX next, who are currently considered to be one of the best teams from the APAC region. How do you plan on approaching the upcoming matchup?

TS: I have beaten DRX before, so as long as I don't lose from a mechanical standpoint, I believe we can definitely win. We'll absolutely win.

Gen.G will face the DRX team next in VCT 2023: Pacific League. Both of these Korean powerhouses have yet to suffer a defeat in the league, but that is set to change with this upcoming match. This highly anticipated clash is scheduled for April 22, 2023.

