"We can come out on top against them" - DRX Termi is confident they will win against Paper Rex in the VCT 2023: Pacific League

Week 3, Day 2 of VCT 2023: Pacific League has come to an end. The day saw two intense matchups. The first was between India's Global Esports and Japan's ZETA DIVISION. This match was followed by the close game between DRX and Talon. In the first match, ZETA DIVISION came out on top with a scoreline of 2-1. The second match, however, was fairly one-sided with DRX winning the game with a flawless score of 2-0.

VCT 2023: Pacific League is comprised of ten Valorant franchised teams from the Asia Pacific region. The event kicked off on March 25, 2023, and will continue until May 16, 2023. It is being hosted by Riot Games, the developers of Valorant and League of Legends, in Seoul, South Korea. Teams that manage to secure the top three spots in the event will make their way to VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023, where they will compete against the best teams from around the world.

DRX termi talks about their upcoming opponents Paper Rex in VCT 2023: Pacific League

During the Week 3, Day 2 scrum interviews of VCT 2023: Pacific League, Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to ask a few questions to termi, the head coach for DRX. The coach was asked about his thoughts on their upcoming opponents in VCT 2023: Pacific League, Paper Rex.

He said:

"First of all, I think PRX is a team we know very well. I think strategically we can come out on top against them and I think everyone is very hyped up about Foxy9 versus something matchup and I am good with that."

According to the coach, in the upcoming match against Paper Rex, Korea's DRX should emerge victorious. He claimed that he knows Paper Rex really well and has a clear understanding of how they play in tournaments. Hence, he stated that DRX should be strategically stronger in the upcoming matchup, resulting in them winning.

He further added that fans of the game might be interested in the battle between Foxy9, DRX's primary Duelist, and something, Paper Rex's latest signing. Both are brilliant Jett players who have time and again proven themselves. Fans are excited about the forthcoming match as these two Jett mains will go head-to-head in a battle for glory.

Jinggg from Paper Rex had previously stated that DRX is currently one of the best teams in the league and that they see the Korean team as a threat. He stated that the upcoming match will be hard for them, but they plan on playing it like they usually do. Having said that, DRX will be facing Paper Rex next in VCT 2023: Pacific League. The highly anticipated match will take place on April 15, 2023.

