"We just have to make it better" - PRX Jinggg highlights necessity of refining their team's tactics for VCT 2023: Pacific League

VCT 2023: Pacific League kicked off on March 25, 2023, and will continue until May 16, 2023. The tournament is being hosted by Riot Games in Seoul, South Korea. Ten Valorant franchised teams from the Asia Pacific region are taking part in the event. After the Week 3, Day 1 matches of VCT 2023: Pacific League ended, Rishabh Kalita from Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to have a conversation with Paper Rex's Jinggg.

Jing Jie "Jinggg" Wang is one of the primary Duelists for Paper Rex and has been delivering brilliant performances so far in the tournament. During the conversation, he shared several interesting insights into the team. The Duelist talks about their strategies and how they need minor tweaking, the duties of a Duelist, and more.

PRX Jinggg talks about performance in VCT 2023: Pacific League, the need to change team's tactics, and more

Q. What did you think of your individual and your team’s performance today?

Jinggg: I think my team played great today but I think based on my individual performance, I don't think I played well. We played well as a team but individually I don't think I played well.

Q. Were there any unexpected challenges from T1 that you encountered today?

Jinggg: Not really. We played just like how we expected. So I don't think there was anything special we didn't expect.

Q. Since Benkai was absent on the first map. Who was in charge today and called the shots?

Jinggg: I mean, we don't really have a main in-game leader. Everyone calls. Like some rounds I will call, some rounds Jason will call, while some will be handled by others. It's like everyone on the team can call. We don't have like a main in-game leader, so we just listen to whoever calls.

Q. How do you think something is adjusting to the team? Are the rest of the team having problems syncing up with him in matches?

Jinggg: I don't think so. I think he's been adjusting really well. So I don't think there are any problems.

Q. Since you mainly play Duelists and have gained considerable experience in the role, what skills, do you believe, are crucial for a Duelist?

Jinggg: I think as a Duelist you just have to be confident and know when you can go for kills, you just have to understand the game well and know how to create space and openings for your team.

Q. In an interview last week, T1 ban said that he wasn’t worried about Paper Rex. What do you think might have led ban to have that impression?

Jinggg: Maybe because of the game we played against Team Secret and Detonation FocusMe. Those games, we didn't really play that well. We made many mistakes. So, I think that made him think that we are not good as a team. Maybe that is why he is confident to go against us because, in our previous games, we didn't really play well.

Q. I expected PRX to be the first team in VCT Pacific to use Gekko, but they haven't done so yet. What factors do you think might be preventing PRX from using Gekko?

Jinggg: I think we just didn't have much time to practice. We didn't really want to change things that much because we had to move to a new country and get used to everything.

We don't have that much time to practice, so we just wanted to go with like a basic team composition. We'll just let other teams figure out how to use Gekko and maybe we can copy it a little bit.

Q. Some other teams in the tournament have labeled your team as the W gaming team or a chaotic team. There are also a lot of fans in the community who say that PRX relies heavily on Davai's clutch to win. Do you think these notions indicate a need for changes in the team's strategies or do you feel that PRX is still on the right path?

Jinggg: Based on our recent performances, I think that the W gaming thing, it doesn't always work. Teams know how to counter it. It can be a really bad play. (We) definitely have to, maybe not change it completely, but we just have to make it better I guess.

Q. What are some other activities or hobbies that you enjoy pursuing when you are not gaming?

Jinggg: I mean for me, all I do is play games.

[So, apart from Valorant what other games do you play?]

For now, I don't play any other games because I am just focusing on Valorant. So I don't want to be distracted or anything. So, it's just mainly Valorant.

Q. You will be facing DRX next. They are considered to be one of the strongest teams in this league. What are your thoughts on the team and do you have any plans for how you will approach the match?

Jinggg: I mean, we will just play how we play normally. Hopefully, we can come out with a win. They are definitely a threat. Everyone can agree that DRX is the best team currently in the league (VCT 2023: Pacific League). So they are definitely the hardest to beat for now.

Paper Rex will next face DRX in VCT 2023: Pacific League. The match will be hosted in Seoul, South Korea on April 15, 2023.

