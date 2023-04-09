"Our poor part is IGL"- DFM Suggest exposes reasons for team's lackluster performance in VCT 2023: Pacific League

VCT 2023: Pacific League Week 3 has kicked off. Day 1 of the week saw two matches. The first clash featured Rex Regum Qeon and DetonatioN FocusMe, followed by a matchup between Paper Rex and T1. Both matches were equally intense. Rex Regum Qeon clinched a 2-0 victory, while Paper Rex also came on top with the same scoreline.

After the Week 3, Day 1 matches concluded, Rishabh Kalita from Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to chat with Detonation FocusMe's Suggest. Seo "Suggest" Jae-young is the primary Duelist for DFM and has racked up a marvelous track record in VCT 2023: Pacific League so far. During the conversation with Rishabh Kalita, Suggest shared several intriguing insights into the team, upcoming opponents, and more.

Disclaimer: This interview was translated from Korean.

DFM Suggest talks about the team's weaknesses, their upcoming opponents in VCT 2023: Pacific League, and more

Q. How do you think DFM played today? Are you satisfied with the team as well as your individual performance?

Suggest: I have always said this before that RRQ is a strong team, especially when it comes to physical (gun fighting) performance. Their physical performance was really high today in the match and I don't think I am satisfied with my match today.

Q. What do you think of RRQ’s performance today? Did they pose any unexpected challenges for DFM?

Suggest: I think the most important reason why we lost is due to the physical performance and the strategies. For these two reasons, we lost the match today.

Q. Anthem mentioned before that countering RRQ's player positioning on defense can be challenging. Did you implement any changes to tackle this issue during today's game?

Suggest: Yes, I also agree with Anthem's opinion but mostly their Jett player is unpredictable because he changes position in every round. So it was really difficult to fight them.

Q. What factors do you believe contributed to the first map being so one-sided?

Suggest: The main reason why we lost on the first map was because of the two strategies that they had. Their first strategy was that RRQ players used a lot of skills (Agent utilities) on point A and then they send one or two players to B or C. That makes us focus really hard on point A.

The second strategy why we lost is because RRQ players used smokes very efficiently in point A. They used a very specific smoke on point A for one, two, or a small amount of players present there. They struggled with the 2v4 players. They used really efficient personnel in point A with the smoker in there, so that was really hard.

Q. You have faced Paper Rex, then Gen.G, and just now RRQ. Which team do you think was the most challenging for you as a Duelist and why?

Suggest: As a Duelist, Paper Rex was hard because they are very nice team players. They used very good team tactics. So, it was really challenging to counter their tactics. In the case of PRX and RRQ, these two matches are really hard because their personal physical performance was really difficult to handle as their aiming was so great.

Q. Your team is yet to win in this tournament. What areas do you think DFM needs to work more on?

Suggest: I think our poor part is IGL (in-game leader) and physical. I think this is a league game so I have to show better physical performance for the next matches. So, I think we need to practice more of our physical performance.

[By IGL did you mean the in-game leader Anthem?]

Yes.

Q. Your next opponent will be ZETA DIVISION, who is also from Japan. What do you think of them?

Suggest: I think ZETA DIVISION is a really good team, not only the players' personal performance but also their history. They are a really good team.

DetonatioN FocusMe will face ZETA DIVISION next in VCT 2023: Pacific League. The upcoming match is set to go live on April 16, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea.

