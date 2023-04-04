"We have more things to get better at" - DFM Anthem reflects on match against Gen.G in VCT 2023: Pacific League

VCT 2023: Pacific League went live on March 25, 2023, and will continue until May 16, 2023. The league consists of ten Valorant-partnered teams from the Asia Pacific region. It is being organized by Riot Games in Seoul, South Korea. The sides that end up securing the top three spots will reserve themselves a place in the VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and eventually, the Valorant Champions 2023.

After Week 2, Day 2, matches concluded, Rishabh Kalita from Sportskeeda Esports got the exclusive opportunity to interact with DetonatioN FocusMe's Anthem. Yoshitaka "Anthem" Enomoto is a professional Valorant player from Japan who is currently the in-game leader for DFM.

During the conversation with Rishabh Kalita, Anthem shared several intriguing insights into their team, the potential of Gekko in professional-level tournaments, being away from his home ground, and more.

DFM Anthem discusses team, recent VCT match against Gen.G, skills required to be a good in-game leader, and more

Q. What do you think of your team’s performance today?

Anthem: We performed better than last week. In an interview last week, I said our team's performance was like sixty-seventy percent. I think we did a little better but we have more things to get better at.

Q. During your match against Gen.G, were there any unexpected tactics or strategies you faced?

Anthem: Yes, we have a lot of data on Gen.G, but I think they did a lot of unexpected things such as on the Lotus map, they showed a lot of skills (Agent abilities) on site A, but even when they used a lot of skills (Agent abilities), they rotated to C. So, that's a point where we think it was really challenging.

Q. In your opinion, what are some areas where DFM is currently lacking and needs improvement?

Anthem: Regarding the maps, it is really hard to answer because it's related to our strategies, so I can't give the details. But we always practice on all the maps in Valorant so, that's all we can say about it.

Q. Your team participated in VCT LOCK//IN. What were some of the key takeaways from that experience that you are implementing into your gameplay for this League?

Anthem: Through LOCK//IN, we came to know how to form the team for picking (Agents) and also even IGLing.

Q. When it comes to Initiators, what are your thoughts on where Gekko fits into the overall Agent composition? Would you say that Gekko is only suited for ranked matches, or do you believe that he has potential for use in competitive play as well?

Anthem: Gekko is a new Agent, so we have to do more studies on him. But I think he has potential in competitive matches.

Q. DFM will be facing RRQ next. What do you think of them?

Anthem: I watched their previous matches and according to them, their defending positions are really unexpected so I think it will be hard to fight against them.

Q. Which teams do you think are DFM’s biggest threats in the VCT Pacific League and why?

Anthem: I think DRX is the most challenging team. I think their performance with skills (Agent abilities), they have really good team performance, and also, they have a lot of experience because they have a very long history. Because of these reasons, I think they are the hardest opponents.

Q. Earlier in the interview, you said your performance is around sixty to seventy percent. So, do you think this is because you are playing away from your home ground?

Anthem: Yes, I think I am having a little bit of a problem adapting to a new place. But I still think I am getting adapted to this place, so I don't think it is going to be a big deal in the matches.

Q. You are the in-game leader for DFM. What do you think are some things that the in-game leader should be looking out for during a match?

Anthem: In matches, there are a lot of unexpected situations and if we lose through an unexpected situation, we have to maintain our focus because this is really important to keep our squads as one, and also, the team's performance is really important.

DetonatioN FocusMe will be facing Rex Regum Qeon next in VCT 2023: Pacific League. The upcoming match is scheduled to kick off on April 8, 2023.

