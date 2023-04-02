"I'm happy with the performance" - RRQ yb expresses his satisfaction with the team's performance despite their defeat in VCT 2023: Pacific League

The second week of VCT 2023: Pacific League kicked off with an intense encounter between Rex Regum Qeon and ZETA DIVISION. These two teams were evenly matched, and the game was extremely close, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. As the rounds progressed, the competition heated up, with neither squad willing to give up on their chances of going on to win the VCT 2023: Pacific League. The match ended in favor of Japan's ZETA DIVISION with a scoreline of 2-1.

VCT 2023: Pacific League comprises ten Valorant franchised teams from the Asia Pacific region. Not only are these sides competing for a share of the prize pool, but also for a chance to advance to higher tournaments. The squads that secure the top three spots in this year's Pacific League will reserve themselves a seat for VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023. The tournament kicked off on March 25, 2023, and will continue until May 16, 2023.

RRQ yb talks about the team's performance in VCT 2023: Pacific League

After the first match of Day 4 concluded, Sportskeeda esports got the opportunity to ask RRQ yb, the analyst for Rex Regum Qeon, about his team's performance in today's match. He was specifically questioned about the lineup's remarkable improvement in gameplay, considering that the squad appeared out of form in the previous match versus Gen.G just a few days prior. Here's what yb had to say in response:

"I think it's not because before against Gen.G we played bad. You cannot make so much improvement skill-wise within three days. So I think we just underperformed in the first game against Gen.G, and it's mainly because of a mental breakdown and those kinds of things."

Satisfied with his team's performance, yb said:

"In this game, you could see we, just within three days, played much better. It's just because we actually were closer to our actual performance than in the last game. And still, I think we started quite well. But then, after the third map again, we dropped down. But I think I'm happy with the performance of the guys. They sure can do much more than last time."

The analyst believes that their performance against Gen.G was underwhelming not because of the difference in the players' skills but due to the mental breakdown of the players and other related issues. Within a period of just three days, Rex Regum Qeon played much better than they previously had, and he believes that this is just a step towards reaching their true potential on stage.

With regard to today's match, yb is of the opinion that the side's performance was astonishing on the first two maps. However, by the time they reached the third map (Lotus), their performance saw a dip. That said, at the end of the day, yb was satisfied with the team's performance and pleased with how they'd come close to realizing their real potential.

Rex Regum Qeon will be facing Japan's DetonatioN FocusMe in their next VCT 2023: Pacific League match. The upcoming match is scheduled to take place on April 8, 2023.

