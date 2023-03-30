"Communication today was not really good" - RRQ Lmemore reflects on their loss against Gen.G in VCT 2023: Pacific League

Day 3 of VCT 2023: Pacific League only had one match to offer, featuring two giants from the Asia Pacific region, Rex Regum Qeon and Gen.G. The game was intense right from the beginning, leaving players on the edge of their seats. However, the match ultimately ended in favor of Gen.G, with a scoreline of 2-0.

After the game had concluded, Rishabh Kalita from Sportskeeda Esports had the opportunity to have a conversation with Rex Regum Qeon's Lmemore. Both had an interesting conversation, with the esports athlete revealing several intriguing aspects about RRQ as well as the match. Lmemore talked about how the team currently faces problems in communication when things don't go their way, what they have learned from their performance in VCT LOCK//IN, and more.

RRQ Lmemore goes in-depth about what their team is currently lacking in VCT 2023: Pacific League, how to think like a Sentinel player, and more

Q. What do you think of your individual and team’s performance today?

Lmemore: Not really good.

Q. Did you face any unexpected challenges in your match against Gen.G today?

Lmemore: Not really. We knew what they were doing, but we were disconnected from each other. The communication today was not really good with each other.

Q. You are playing away from your home ground. Do you think this resulted in any sort of disadvantageous situation for you and your team?

Lmemore: For me individually? No. For my mates, nothing special as well.

Q. What do you think RRQ could have done differently to win, especially on the map Fracture, where you had an early lead?

Lmemore: I think it started when we lost the first round. We were dominating. But after that, our communication got bad, like really bad. It was all chaotic. Before that, our communication was chill, and we understood what we were going to do.

Shockingly, we weren't overconfident, but we were afraid. When we were leading, we were afraid to take the fights that we should have taken. Even though we were taking it, we were scared. We didn't shoot like we usually do; we didn't peek properly, and we swung and were forced [ourselves to take fights], but we couldn't hit the shots.

We were scared that we would lose rounds, whereas we should have taken the fights and we should have won them. But we didn't. We played too defensively.

Q. Speaking of Fracture, RRQ looked solid in the early rounds of both Attack and Defense. But then things quickly fell apart. What do you think was the reason behind this inconsistency?

Lmemore: We started off really good on both sides. Our communication was really good. We knew what to do, and the communication wasn't chaotic. But after we lose one [round], the comms got bad.

Q. On Lotus, you guys were falling apart really quickly. In your opinion, what might have caused this?

Lmemore: I think it's still the bad communication from the first map continued to the second map. Communication is important, right? If it is too chaotic, we will be confused; we don't know what to do. And we were just doing anything, not talking — or the information is not right.

Q. Before heading to VCT Pacific, you guys played LOCK//IN. What were the key takeaways from the tournament that your team plans on incorporating in VCT Pacific?

Lmemore: I think on LOCK//IN we were nervous. That's why it be like that. But now, we are going Pacific, we all know what to do. We just have to play what we play in practice, on scrims, and not worry about anything else. So far, it's kind of good for me. We can do some stuff that we do in practice. We do good in practice, but the bad part is our comms. If our comms are better, it's going to be easier for us.

Q. You mostly play Sentinels and are well-versed in the role. As a Sentinel, what are some things that you should be looking out for in a match?

Lmemore: You have to know how they play. You have to know if they are coming to your site, should know what utilities they use, and what is that play that you should play. You have to operate your utilities like this or like that. You have to know your opponents first.

On the first three rounds, it is a good one to read the enemy. Because you will know in the third round. After that, they are going to keep changing it, right? If they keep changing it, you will have to adapt.

Also, check for enemies' ultimate because it is important. Should you play retake or not? If they have ultimates that can make you not do anything on-site, then it's better to play retake.

Q. In what way did losing the initial map impact your team’s mindset as you entered the second map?

Lmemore: I told them, "Guys, come on! We can fix the comms. We know we can win it. We just have to play calmly, listen to the comms, and give comms calmly also. So we can understand each other. No need to rush anything."

Q. Which teams do you see as the most challenging in VCT 2023: Pacific League?

Lmemore: I think it's DRX and then Team Secret.

Q. You will be facing ZETA DIVISION next in VCT 2023: Pacific League. What do you think of them? Any special preparations to counter their tactics?

Lmemore: I think they play quite normally and nothing really special. We just have to be aware of our comms. I am sure if our comms are better — like we play in the practice and we play normally — it is going to be easier for us.

Rex Regum Qeon will be facing ZETA DIVISION next in VCT 2023: Pacific League. The upcoming match is scheduled to take place on April 1, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea.

