Valorant peeking guide: How to clear angles effectively? (2023)

Valorant is a heavily competitive tactical FPS (First Person Shooter) game, housing several strategic possibilities. Peeking is one of the essential skills that every player must learn to conquer rounds and counter enemies. Unfortunately, a "good" peek isn't easy to master and requires extensive map knowledge and practice.

Over the years of its existence, Valorant has given rise to a competitive meta of its own, hugely affecting its player base. Players learn basic concepts such as peeking and often add creativity to their conclusions. Thus, executing this skill in Valorant isn't just taking a simple look at an angle anymore.

One can adopt multiple types of peeking to clear an angle and remain safe. Players must be able to use their intuition to select and perform according to their situation. Luckily, some tips can help players improve their peeking skills in Valorant.

Peeking in Valorant: How to use the technique to clear angles and win gunfights?

There are several kinds of peeking in Riot's tactical shooter, but only three basic ones that every player should know. These include the standard, the wide swing, and the jiggle peek.

Over the years, players have discovered and bumped into newer styles while mastering basic peeking, thus the existence of innovative ones like jump peeking, the Ferrari, short peeking, and more.

While there are plenty of variations, one must know the purpose behind peeking and be ready to take a gunfight before going ahead.

Know the purpose of your peek

Players must consider the reason behind the action and the situation they may face to peek an angle successfully. They need to know the purpose behind the peek they plan to take.

Every peek has a purpose; a type doesn't need to be effective in every situation. For example, jump-peeking is a great way to collect intel, but players will not be able to hit shots accurately while doing so.

You can also silently jump peek by holding the Walk key while jump peeking, which is complicated but effective.

Similarly, wide swinging may seem extremely strong against an enemy holding a tight angle but can be a blunder when the player isn't aware of the enemy's positioning or while tackling multiple enemies.

Jiggle peeking lets the player gather intel and shoot and connect a few bullets if necessary. Again, it becomes indispensable to return to cover on time.

Standard peeks, or short peeking, are the most common way to clear angles in Valorant. Brush through small angles at a time to avoid exposing your hitbox from multiple angles, and try isolating one-versus-one fights.

If the situation gives you an option, make sure not to "dry peek," which is peeking without any support utility. Enemies often hold off-angles that are difficult to predict, and some abilities like a blind, recon, or scout can help counter such positioning.

Consider the condition you are in

Before peeking an angle in Valorant, make sure that the condition you are in is favorable. In some cases, players don't care for an obstacle or a status effect, such as vulnerability and peek angles in a poor state, which is not recommended.

Obstacles like a Sage Wall (Barrier Orb) or anti-push abilities like Sage's Slow Orbs can negatively affect the quality of your peek and put you in a disadvantageous situation. Professionals advise against peeking while being too close to an obstacle. One shouldn't ignore obstacles that affect movement.

Movement plays a significant role in peeking and also affects crosshair placement in Riot's tactical FPS. The more the obstruction to your movement, the worse the quality of your peek will be. It will also affect your crosshair placement eventually.

How to peek like a pro in Valorant?

Valorant broadly encourages a competitive environment, especially in ranked games, where every player tries to give their best. Hence, you should be ready to face enemies who can counter your style. Understanding an enemy's behavior often takes a death or two before players learn how to counter their strategies.

Peeking is far more effective when your teammates have your back, especially as an attacker. Make sure to ask for cover from off-angles while you take care of the rest.

Players can scheme a mental idea of where their enemies can hold to avoid unexpected situations. Awareness of an enemy's perspective will help them prepare for a gunfight.

Some peeks are hard to recreate, like jump peeking, which is crucial for gathering information or countering an Operator. Hence, players must master the tactic before utilizing it in a ranked Valorant game.

