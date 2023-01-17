How to rank up faster in Valorant (2023)

Looking to rank up quickly in Valorant this year? The popular competitive shooter recently welcomed its sixth episode, which caused a hard reset to all players' ranks. As a result, many are looking to climb back up the ranked ladder and reach their highest potential as fast as possible.

Luckily, the game's intricate ranking system is rewarding and considerate at the start of a brand-new competitive frame. At the beginning of a new Episode, players receive massive rank rating (RR) gains upon winning matches, helping them merge their actual ranks with their matchmaking ratings (MMR).

How does Valorant's ranking system work?

Two important factors in the system are rank rating and matchmaking rating, which help determine your actual rank in Valorant. Your matchmaking rating is a hidden factor used by the system. Meanwhile, your rank rating is visible and gives you an idea of your present standing on the ladder.

What you can do to quickly climb the ladder in the game

To rank up fast, you must focus on keeping your matchmaking rating as high as possible. But how can you keep track of something that isn't known to you? The key is to win as many matches as possible. Having a high win rate will boost your MMR in Valorant, helping you gain a lot of RR after a win.

In patch 6.0, Riot Games added a few tweaks to make the competitive system more favorable toward win rate instead of round differentials. Additionally, players whose ranks are far away from their MMR will be able to quickly reach their deserved place on the system. RR gains will depend more on individual performance instead of round differential.

In the long run, players will have to focus on keeping their win rate over 50%. This will ensure steady RR gains and a good MMR. That said, losing a few matches are inevitable in Valorant, in which case, one should try focusing on individual performance and winning as many rounds as possible.

Ranking up in Valorant isn't an easy process; it may take several days for some players to get past a rank, especially in high elo. To increase your chances of ranking up and gaining more RR, increase your playtime and focus on winning as many games as possible.

Furthermore, make sure to level up your gun game. Practice aiming at the head and movement, which are essential to counter enemies and win rounds. You must also focus on utility usage, your Agent's role, and game/map sense, which are important factors in high-elo lobbies.

Valorant's complicated competitive system features nine ranks: Iron, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Ascendant, Immortal, and Radiant. Players can team up with friends or solo queue for ranked games via the Competitive Mode, which unlocks after an account reaches level 20.

Each rank has three tiers; gaining 100 RR will move you to the next tier. This means one will need to gain 300 RR to move to the next rank. However, this system is valid until Ascendant. Starting from Immortal, ranking up will depend on regional RR requirements.

