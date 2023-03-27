"We are going to win the next match" - DFM Melofovia makes bold claims ahead of their next matchup in VCT 2023: Pacific League

Day 2 of VCT 2023: Pacific League has finally concluded with four giants from the region competing in exhilarating matches. The first match of the day was between DetonatioN FocusMe and Paper Rex, with PRX coming out on top with a scoreline of 2-0. It was an extremely competitive match, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats until the end.

VCT 2023: Pacific League kicked off on March 25, 2023, and is set to run until May 16, 2023. It is being organized by Riot Games and comprises ten franchised teams from the Asia Pacific region. The squads that end up securing the top three positions in this event will land themselves a spot in the VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023.

DFM Melofovia offers insight into their loss against Paper Rex in VCT 2023: Pacific League

During Day 2's scrum interviews for VCT 2023: Pacific League, Sportskeeda esports had the opportunity to interact with Melofovia, the coach for DetonatioN FocusMe. He was asked about the team's performance on the first map (Pearl), where the match seemed fairly one-sided.

The coach was specifically questioned about the reasons Paper Rex was able to gain a substantial lead on them. To this, the coach had to say the following to say (translated from Japanese):

"In the first map, we did have a lot of score differences, but we think it is not a difference in the skills. The most important reason why we lost against PRX is because of the mini-games, which were 50-50. After this match, we will grow ourselves to be stronger and we are going to win the next match."

Melofovia believes that it wasn't a matter of skill that resulted in them losing on the first map. He stated that DFM had to bow before Paper Rex as a result of losing the mini-games within the match, which could have gone either way. Lastly, he firmly believes this is just the start and that they will grow stronger, winning their next matchup using everything that they have learned today, March 26.

More about DetonatioN FocusMe and Paper Rex

DetonatioN FocusMe is a Japanese esports organization that was officially formed in 2012. However, its Valorant roster was created only in 2020. DFM is one of the ten Valorant partnered teams representing the Asia Pacific region. Ever since their formation, they have gained several accolades and appear to be well-prepared for the VCT 2023 Season.

Paper Rex is considered one of the best teams from the Asia Pacific region, with some notable faces such as f0rsakeN and Jinggg playing for them. They are a Singaporean team that was founded by popular Counter-Strike player, Harley "dsn" Örwall, along with Nikhil "nikH" Hathiramani — the founder and chief editor of CSGO2ASIA.

DetonatioN FocusMe will face Gen.G in their next matchup in VCT 2023: Pacific. The match is scheduled to take place on April 2, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea.

