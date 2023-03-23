“Beware of scams”: Counter-Strike 2 developers warn players of cons claiming to provide access to Limited Test

Counter-Strike 2 was recently unveiled, much to the elation of fans around the globe. While the game is still far from launching, Valve is allowing a select number of eligible players to access it prior to its release. It is in a Limited Testing phase whereby participants can get a taste of the upcoming shooter game with limited modes and maps.

However, as soon as the details of the Limited Testing phase were made public, scammers saw an opportunity to exploit players. They began broadcasting fake livestreams from unofficial Valve accounts on YouTube and posting on social media platforms to lure gamers by promising them access to the Limited Test.

CS2 @CounterStrike Beware of scams. The only way to check for Limited Test access is to launch CS:GO through Steam and check the Main Menu.



Do not log into third party sites claiming to check your Steam account for access or offering Limited Test access or keys; there are no Limited Test keys.

Soon, the developers stepped in and warned players of these scams, making the rules clear regarding who can access the Limited Test.

Counter-Strike 2 community warned by developers to not fall for Limited Test scams

Counter-Strike 2 developers had to warn players about the Limited Test scams that began operating on social media after the game's unveiling. People with malicious intentions want to lure players into giving up their credentials by promising them access to CS 2. They often ask users to log into a third-party website that resembles the official Counter-Strike website.

The developers have asked dedicated players to stay away from websites and accounts that promise to give Limited Test access keys as such keys simply don't exist.

The only way to access the Limited Test for Counter-Strike 2 at the moment is by launching CS:GO and accepting the invite that will appear in-game if the user is eligible. According to the developers, they are gradually enrolling players into the limited-time access program, with more users being added every single day.

Players are selected for the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test based on a number of factors deemed important by the Counter-Strike 2 development team, including (but not limited to) recent playtime on Valve official servers, trust factor, and Steam account standing.

To be an eligible user, one must have played Counter-Strike: Global Offensive recently and have a good trust factor in-game. It is also necessary to have a good Steam account standing, meaning that if someone was previously VAC banned or overwatch banned in the game, they are not eligible to partake in the limited-time beta.

When users get selected, they will be notified within CS:GO itself. If such a notification appears, they can simply click on the "Enroll" button and download the game. Once the download is complete, they can select the test version of Counter-Strike 2 and start playing with the new features.

Readers are advised to be careful about scammers with fake promises and follow the official guidelines. Counter-Strike 2 is scheduled for launch in the summer of 2023.

