"Honestly, we changed a few things" - GE Spin talks about team's improved gameplay against DRX in VCT 2023: Pacific League 

Week 2, Day 3 of VCT 2023: Pacific League saw an intense matchup between Global Esports from India and DRX from South Korea. The two teams engaged in a neck-to-neck battle with fans on the edge of their seats. Despite being so close, the clash ended in favor of DRX, prolonging its flawless run in the tournament. VCT 2023: Pacific League is comprised of ten Valorant teams from the Asia Pacific region.

It went live on March 25, 2023, and will end on May 16, 2023. It is being hosted by Riot Games in Seoul, South Korea. The teams that secure the top three spots in the event will make their way to VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023.

GE Spin discusses the team's performance and future plans in VCT 2023: Pacific League

After Week 2, Day 3 match between Global Esports and DRX had concluded, Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to ask GE Spin, the coach for Global Esports, about the team's performance on the match day.

Global Esports demonstrated a massive improvement compared to its first match against T1 in VCT 2023: Pacific League. The coach was questioned regarding the changes that were implemented to arrive at such overwhelming results.

To this question, Spin had to say the following:

"The main problem we had was not playing at our level in the first match. So it wasn't like in the previous games we were fundamentally a lot worse and we had to learn a lot more about the game. We just had to perform at a level that we were capable of."

He then adds:

"Honestly, we changed a few things, but we have to kind of assess what we think works for us. I do think the preparation for this game went really well. We were really well prepared for DRX and how they were going to play. I think that had an impact. Made it a little bit easier for the players to focus and not worry so much about trying to adapt to the game. We kind of had a game plan, a stronger plan going in."

He further elaborated:

"But it kind of remains to be seen. We'll talk with the guys, talk with the coaches and see what we think works and repeat it for the tournament."

According to Spin, Global Esports' improved performance against DRX is the result of a stronger game plan. This allowed players to be more focused and well-coordinated, without having to worry about adapting to the match.

He believes that the roster isn't fundamentally weak, but rather the players didn't perform at their best during the first match against T1.

Spin then added that the team has changed a few things internally and is still experimenting with different strategies and tactics. However, they are yet to manifest and he is in talks with players and coaches to come up with a solid game plan and stick to it.

Global Esports will be facing Japan's ZETA DIVISION next in VCT 2023: Pacific League. The upcoming match is scheduled to take place on April 9, 2023.

