"They got warmed up" - ZETA XQQ shares insights into their victory against RRQ in VCT 2023: Pacific League

Week 2, Day 1 of VCT 2023: Pacific League is finally over. It saw four big names from the Asia Pacific region competing in two intense matches, the first of which was between ZETA DIVISION and Rex Regum Qeon, while the one that followed featured T1 and Talon Esports. ZETA DIVISION won their first match with a scoreline of 2-1.

Although the team lost the first map, they struck back hard and emerged victorious after winning on two maps consecutively. In the second match, T1 came out on top with a flawless scoreline of 2-0.

VCT 2023: Pacific League contains ten Valorant-franchised teams from Asia Pacific. They include some of the very best squads from this region, including DRX, Team Secret, Paper Rex, and more.

This tournament kicked off on March 25, 2023, and will run until May 16, 2023. It sets the stage for players to try and reach the top of their region's Valorant esports. Squads that secure the top three spots in the event will make their way to the VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and eventually to Valorant Champions 2023.

ZETA XQQ shares how the team underwent a massive transformation during their match against RRQ in VCT 2023: Pacific League

During the post-match scrum interviews on Week 2, Day 1 of VCT 2023: Pacific League, Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to ask ZETA XQQ about the team's performance in their match against Rex Regum Qeon.

The coach was specifically questioned about changes he had made to the side, which resulted in a significant improvement in their gameplay on the second map (Ascent), ultimately leading them to victory. Here's what the coach had to say (translated from Japanese):

"I did not make any changes. It is more of a... they got warmed up through the game. If you look at the last few rounds, you could see that in their performance. So, in the second map, they had better communication, and then the teamwork was a lot better. So that's how they perform better on Ascent."

According to XQQ, the team didn't do their best on the first map. By the time it ended, the players had warmed up properly. He'd asked the panel to observe the players of ZETA DIVISION in the last few rounds of the first map, where their performance had gradually started to improve.

Hence, when the second map (Ascent) kicked off, this squad was ready to take on any challenge that came their way. He then added that the team's communication improved — along with their teamwork — on the second map, which is extremely crucial in a game like Valorant that plays a deciding role in who wins.

ZETA DIVISION will face India's Global Esports next in VCT 2023: Pacific League. The upcoming matchup is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

