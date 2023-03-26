"We didn't really see that combination" - T1 Autumn on Global Esports' unique Agent composition on Haven in VCT 2023: Pacific League

VCT 2023: Pacific League is finally underway. The league is comprised of 10 Valorant franchised teams from the Asia Pacific region. Riot Games has organized it and the rosters that manage to secure the top three spots in the event will make their way to the VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023.

Day 1 saw four of the most prominent teams in the region go head-to-head. The first matchup was between ZETA DIVISION and DRX, followed by T1 and Global Esports. While the prior appeared to be fairly one-sided in favor of DRX, the latter was far more intense and evenly matched, with T1 winning the match with a 2-1 scoreline.

T1's Autumn talks about their performance against Global Esports in VCT 2023: Pacific League

On Day 1 of the VCT 2023: Pacific League scrim interviews, Sportskeeda Esports got the chance to interview Autumn, the Head Coach of T1, about their performance against Global Esports.

Autumn was asked about the team's performance on the second map (Haven), where Global Esports was able to secure an early lead and assert dominance throughout the map, despite having beaten GE on the first map.

In response to the question, T1's Autumn shared the following (translated from Korean):

"GE (Global Esports) brought an Initiator combination that's not widely used right now. So, we didn't really see that combination during our practice and I believe that it affected our ability to respond to that Initiator combination."

He then further added:

"In addition, the long tech pause kind of allowed our players to lose the momentum going into the second map."

On the map Haven, Global Esports used an Initiator combination that is rarely seen nowadays. The Indian team used Initiator Skye and KAY/O together, which team T1 didn't expect and was caught off guard.

Moreover, Autumn stated that the technical pause, which lasted nearly an hour before the second map began), caused the team to lose the momentum that they had built up with the first map.

More about T1 and Global Esports

T1 is a South Korean professional Valorant team. Although T1 as an organization was formed back in 2002, they only entered the Valorant scene in 2020.

The team quickly rose in popularity and made a name for themselves in the region. While their international appearances have been underwhelming so far, they are a dominant force in the region and have many wins to their name.

Global Esports is an Indian esports organization. Like T1, GE came into existence back in 2017 and formed their Valorant roster in 2020. They are a fan-favorite team in the region with popular faces such as SkRossi and Ayrin. GE is considered to be one the best teams from the Indian subcontinent and have, time after time, proven themselves to be a formidable force even on the international stage.

T1 will be facing Talon Esports next in VCT 2023: Pacific League. The match is scheduled to take place on April 1, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea.

Poll : 0 votes