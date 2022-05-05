"I'm currently focusing more on esports to represent India in VCT Game Changers": Meow16K on her future  

Saloni "Meow16k" Pawar is one of the most popular Valorant content creators in the country and is currently working under the banner of Esports XO. Apart from content creation, she is also a professional competitor and is part of Team Asteria. She has already represented the region in the FSL SEA Game Changers, which is a part of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT).

At the recently concluded AMD Skyesports Souvenir Championship, the first-ever Valorant LAN event in South Asia, Sportskeeda Esports had the chance to speak with Meow16k. Meow16k attended the event to enjoy the matches alongside other well-known personalities of the Indian Gaming community. Here is what she told us.

Rawfiul and Lightningfast surprised Meow16k most in the AMD Skyesports Souvenir Championship

Q. According to you, what makes a LAN event different from other online events?

Meow: So, LAN is all about the vibe. You get to see the players in person and how involved they are. And for players, it is that they can see their fans cheering their names and it actually motivates and boosts their confidence. Hence, LAN is any day better than online events.

Q. Which player in the event (AMD Skyesports Souvenir Championship) has surprised you the most?

Meow: I will name two - Rawfiul (Enigma Gaming) and Lighningfast (Global Esports). Both were incredibly good. Even after Jett's recent nerf (in patch 4.08), Rawfiul has adapted very quickly with Chamber. Whereas, Lightningfast performed extremely well in his Duelist role, leaving his Sentinel and Controller job.

Q. Skyesports has finally been able to bring the LAN excitement back to the region. Any words for the organizer for making it possible?

Meow: Yes, a huge, huge thanks. We all know the importance of LAN events for the entire community to maintain the ecosystem and build up a good environment. Thank you so much, Skyesports, for hosting this event and making it possible.

Q. What are your plans for the future? Do you want to focus only on content creation or try something new in the coming days?

Meow: I've always been a content creator and a professional player simultaneously. But right now, I'm focusing on playing professionally more so that I can represent India more often in the upcoming VCT and other international events.

Other than that, I've always been pushing forward in terms of content creation. But esports is currently my main focus.

Q. Anything you want to add for your organization Esports XO?

Meow: Esports XO has been supporting me in all aspects since I joined them. And I'm really hoping for the best for them, that they'll come up with their best in the coming future.

Edited by Danyal Arabi