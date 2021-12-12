“I want to see the EMEA finals”: Gambit Esports' nAts at Valorant Champions 2021

Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin of Gamit Esports, the VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin winners, qualified for the semi-finals at Valorant Champions after defeating X10 CRIT.

Gambit Esports is one of the three teams that have qualified for the semi-finals. The team was the top seed in the tournament after winning the Masters Berlin. They have gained immense popularity in the previous Valorant LAN tournament due to their outplays. Moreover, nAts was one of the reasons behind the teams’ success in the international Valorant esports scene.

The Gambit Esport’s Valorant pro, nAts, is known for his insane Viper and Cypher plays. His defensive and lurking skills always put the team at an advantage in tournaments.

Gambit Esports nAts’ on EMEA team’s performance at Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin

In a post-match press conference, Sportskeeda Esports questioned Gambit Esports’ nAts about his opinion on the EMEA teams’ performance so far in Valorant Champions. To which he responded,

“So, EMEA’s performance is incredible right now. Every team from EMEA qualified from the top seed from Groups and right now we are meeting two teams up in the semi-finals. One EMEA team in the second semi-final. We'll see how Fnatic and KRU are going to play. But every team I show incredible performance. To be honest, I want to see the EMEA at finals.”

When two out of the three NA teams had to leave the tournament, all the EMEA teams got the top seed from the group stage. EMEA teams dominate Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin. Being one of the four EMEA teams, Gambit got out of Group C after defeating the Vikings in the Group Stage’s Winner's Match.

Even though Fnatic didn’t make it to the semi-finals, three EMEA teams got it and will further have one in the finals. It will be interesting if the Valorant Champions 2021 Grand Finals are completely dominated by the region as well. It will be revealed once the Gambit Esports vs KRU Esports match is held.

It will be interesting to see which teams end up in the tournament's Grand Finals happening on December 12, 2021, from 22.30 IST. But before that, the semi-finals will take place to lock in the finalists.

