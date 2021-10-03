Nats' Valorant settings: Everything to know about his sensitivity, keybinds, and crosshair 

Valorant esports scene has got a new rising player, Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin of Gambit Esports, after his impeccable performance in the recent VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin.
Nats is well known for his brilliant Cypher and Viper plays. He is strong with his defensive and lurking skills, which benefits the team in winning rounds with ease. He is currently one of the top players in not only the EMEA region, but also all over the world.
Many fans all across the world are inspired by Nats' prowess in Valorant. However, to adapt his playstyle, players need to start with the basics - by knowing his in-game settings.
As per prosettings.net, here are the mouse, keybind, crosshairs, and other Valorant settings used by Nats.
Nats' Valorant settings
Players can find the various Valorant settings used by Nats provided below:
Nats' gear
- Monitor - BenQ XL2546K
- Mouse - ZOWIE S2
- Mousepad - ZOWIE G-SR
- Keyboard - HyperX Alloy FPS Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
- Headset - HyperX Wired Cloud Alpha S
Nats' Valorant mouse settings
Nats currently uses the following mouse settings:
- DPI - 800
- In-game Sensitivity – 0.49
- eDPI - 392
- Scoped Sensitivity M. - 1
- Hz - 1000
- Windows Sensitivity - 6
Nats' Valorant keybind settings
Nats currently uses the following keybind settings:
- Walk - Left Shift
- Crouch - Left Ctrl
- Jump - Spacebar
- Use Object - E
- Equip Primary weapon - 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon - 2
- Equip Melee Weapon - 3
- Equip Spike - 4
- Using or Equip Ability 1 - Mouse 4
- Using or Equip Ability 2 - 4
- Using or Equip Ability 3 - C
- Using or Equip Ultimate Ability – X
Nats' Valorant crosshair settings
Nats currently uses the following crosshair settings:
- Colour - Green
- Inner Lines - 1 / 2 / 1 / 2
- Outlines – On / 1 / 1
- Outer Lines - 0 / 0 / 0 / 0
- Center Dot - Off/1/2
- Fade - Off
- Movement Error - Off
- Firing Error - Off
Nats' Valorant minimap settings
Nats currently uses the following minimap settings:
- Rotate / Fixed Orientation - Rotate / Based on Side
- Minimap Zoom - 0.9
- Keep Player Centered - On
- Minimap Vision Cones - On
- Minimap Size - 1.1
- Show Map Region Names - Always
Nats' Valorant video settings
Nats currently uses the following video settings:
General
- Display - Fullscreen
- Resolution - 1280x960
- Frame Rate Limit - Unlocked
Graphics Quality
- Material Quality - Low
- Texture Quality - Medium
- Detail Quality - Low
- UI Quality - Low
- Vignette - Off
- VSync - Off
- Anti-Aliasing - MSAA 2x
- Anisotropic Filtering - 16x
- Improve Clarity - Off
- Bloom - Off
- Distortion - Off
- Cast Shadows - On
Also Read
Having garnered immense fame and credibility with his prowess, Nats has a plethora of Valorant fans who want to emulate his success. With that being said, his in-game settings and preferences might help them along the way.