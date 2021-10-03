Nats' Valorant settings: Everything to know about his sensitivity, keybinds, and crosshair 

Valorant esports scene has got a new rising player, Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin of Gambit Esports, after his impeccable performance in the recent VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin.

Nats is well known for his brilliant Cypher and Viper plays. He is strong with his defensive and lurking skills, which benefits the team in winning rounds with ease. He is currently one of the top players in not only the EMEA region, but also all over the world.

Many fans all across the world are inspired by Nats' prowess in Valorant. However, to adapt his playstyle, players need to start with the basics - by knowing his in-game settings.

As per prosettings.net, here are the mouse, keybind, crosshairs, and other Valorant settings used by Nats.

Nats' Valorant settings

Players can find the various Valorant settings used by Nats provided below:

Nats' gear

Monitor - BenQ XL2546K

Mouse - ZOWIE S2

Mousepad - ZOWIE G-SR

Keyboard - HyperX Alloy FPS Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Headset - HyperX Wired Cloud Alpha S

Nats' Valorant mouse settings

Nats currently uses the following mouse settings:

DPI - 800

In-game Sensitivity – 0.49

eDPI - 392

Scoped Sensitivity M. - 1

Hz - 1000

Windows Sensitivity - 6

Nats' Valorant keybind settings

Nats currently uses the following keybind settings:

Walk - Left Shift

Crouch - Left Ctrl

Jump - Spacebar

Use Object - E

Equip Primary weapon - 1

Equip Secondary Weapon - 2

Equip Melee Weapon - 3

Equip Spike - 4

Using or Equip Ability 1 - Mouse 4

Using or Equip Ability 2 - 4

Using or Equip Ability 3 - C

Using or Equip Ultimate Ability – X

Nats' Valorant crosshair settings

Nats currently uses the following crosshair settings:

Colour - Green

Inner Lines - 1 / 2 / 1 / 2

Outlines – On / 1 / 1

Outer Lines - 0 / 0 / 0 / 0

Center Dot - Off/1/2

Fade - Off

Movement Error - Off

Firing Error - Off

Nats' Valorant minimap settings

Nats currently uses the following minimap settings:

Rotate / Fixed Orientation - Rotate / Based on Side

Minimap Zoom - 0.9

Keep Player Centered - On

Minimap Vision Cones - On

Minimap Size - 1.1

Show Map Region Names - Always

Nats' Valorant video settings

Nats currently uses the following video settings:

General

Display - Fullscreen

Resolution - 1280x960

Frame Rate Limit - Unlocked

Graphics Quality

Material Quality - Low

Texture Quality - Medium

Detail Quality - Low

UI Quality - Low

Vignette - Off

VSync - Off

Anti-Aliasing - MSAA 2x

Anisotropic Filtering - 16x

Improve Clarity - Off

Bloom - Off

Distortion - Off

Cast Shadows - On

Having garnered immense fame and credibility with his prowess, Nats has a plethora of Valorant fans who want to emulate his success. With that being said, his in-game settings and preferences might help them along the way.

