Nats' Valorant settings: Everything to know about his sensitivity, keybinds, and crosshair 

Nats Valorant Settings (Image via Riot Games/ Colin Young-Wolff)
Pratiti Dhang
Modified Oct 03, 2021 02:49 AM IST
Valorant esports scene has got a new rising player, Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin of Gambit Esports, after his impeccable performance in the recent VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin.

Nats is well known for his brilliant Cypher and Viper plays. He is strong with his defensive and lurking skills, which benefits the team in winning rounds with ease. He is currently one of the top players in not only the EMEA region, but also all over the world.

Many fans all across the world are inspired by Nats' prowess in Valorant. However, to adapt his playstyle, players need to start with the basics - by knowing his in-game settings.

As per prosettings.net, here are the mouse, keybind, crosshairs, and other Valorant settings used by Nats.

Nats' Valorant settings

🐼in Vipers ultimate https://t.co/5uMJs9rDv1

Players can find the various Valorant settings used by Nats provided below:

Nats' gear

  • Monitor - BenQ XL2546K
  • Mouse - ZOWIE S2
  • Mousepad - ZOWIE G-SR
  • Keyboard - HyperX Alloy FPS Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
  • Headset - HyperX Wired Cloud Alpha S

Nats' Valorant mouse settings

Nats currently uses the following mouse settings:

  • DPI - 800
  • In-game Sensitivity – 0.49
  • eDPI - 392
  • Scoped Sensitivity M. - 1
  • Hz - 1000
  • Windows Sensitivity - 6

Nats' Valorant keybind settings

Nats currently uses the following keybind settings:

  • Walk - Left Shift
  • Crouch - Left Ctrl
  • Jump - Spacebar
  • Use Object - E
  • Equip Primary weapon - 1
  • Equip Secondary Weapon - 2
  • Equip Melee Weapon - 3
  • Equip Spike - 4
  • Using or Equip Ability 1 - Mouse 4
  • Using or Equip Ability 2 - 4
  • Using or Equip Ability 3 - C
  • Using or Equip Ultimate Ability – X

Nats' Valorant crosshair settings

Nats currently uses the following crosshair settings:

  • Colour - Green
  • Inner Lines - 1 / 2 / 1 / 2
  • Outlines – On / 1 / 1
  • Outer Lines - 0 / 0 / 0 / 0
  • Center Dot - Off/1/2
  • Fade - Off
  • Movement Error - Off
  • Firing Error - Off

Nats' Valorant minimap settings

Nats currently uses the following minimap settings:

  • Rotate / Fixed Orientation - Rotate / Based on Side
  • Minimap Zoom - 0.9
  • Keep Player Centered - On
  • Minimap Vision Cones - On
  • Minimap Size - 1.1
  • Show Map Region Names - Always

Nats' Valorant video settings

Nats currently uses the following video settings:

General

  • Display - Fullscreen
  • Resolution - 1280x960
  • Frame Rate Limit - Unlocked

Graphics Quality

  • Material Quality - Low
  • Texture Quality - Medium
  • Detail Quality - Low
  • UI Quality - Low
  • Vignette - Off
  • VSync - Off
  • Anti-Aliasing - MSAA 2x
  • Anisotropic Filtering - 16x
  • Improve Clarity - Off
  • Bloom - Off
  • Distortion - Off
  • Cast Shadows - On

Having garnered immense fame and credibility with his prowess, Nats has a plethora of Valorant fans who want to emulate his success. With that being said, his in-game settings and preferences might help them along the way.

