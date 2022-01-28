Indian Valorant cheat-seller exposed, Riot sends a Cease and Desist

Riot ceased and desisted an Indian cheat-seller for trading hacks for several Riot titles, including Valorant.

The seller received an email from lawyers and was instructed to cease all operations to sell any type of cheats for Riot titles. The seller himself revealed the truth and sought an apology for his mistakes.

Valorant cheat-seller gets sued by Riot, forced to immediately shut down operations

Riot's anti-cheat department is determined to keep the game free from hackers at any cost. After finding out the whereabouts of the cheat-seller, the developers issued a legal notice against him via email. The seller was then forced to close his trade with immediate effect.

The seller himself revealed the truth by saying:

"I got contacted by Riot lawyers and had to cease all operations for selling any type of Riot titles."

He also showed the proof and sought offered an apology to everyone:

"Sorry for all this. I really never thought of this that this could happen someday but it happened unfortunately and I have to leave here everything. Hope you can forgive me. Please don't curse me."

Hackers and cheater issues are pretty common problems for every multiplayer game nowadays. The developers are also putting a lot of effort into keeping their game free from cheaters.

Indian Valorant star Ganesh "SK Rossi" Gangadhar faced a hacker during a recent livestream as well.

SK Rossi appreciated Riot's work and tweeted:

"If you think hacking is fun you are wrong."

Riot also sued another cheat-seller this morning. ValoDLL was forced to close as well after receiving Riot's instructions today.

Riot tries its best to keep the game free from hackers. The developers issued a strong anti-cheat system for different titles like Valorant, League of Legends and others to put a strong foot forward.

However, there are still some cases where players enjoy the game by bypassing the anti-cheat system. Riot's anti-cheat department is always keeping a close eye on these issues and takes necessary steps accordingly. These instances serve as a benchmark for them as well.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan