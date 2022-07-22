Indian Valorant community mourns the passing of SeLFlo after streamer takes his own life

In an unfortunate incident in Telangana, India, 23-year-old Valorant YouTuber SeLFlo committed suicide at his residence after losing the battle against depression.
On July 20, SeLFlo took to his official Twitter handle to jot down a long, heart-wrenching note — his last goodbye to the community.
SeLFlo was one of the rising stars in the Valorant community, and had racked up over 29,000 subscribers on YouTube alone where he used to upload his gaming videos.
As per some reports, it is being said that the IITM student was upset over his low YouTube subscriber growth and followers on his main channel, and committed suicide out of depression.
However, the real circumstances are yet to be confirmed by the official authorities.
Indian Valorant community mourns YouTuber SeLFlo's unfortunate death
Just a couple of hours before committing suicide, SeFLo uploaded a YouTube video and a long note on Twitlonger. He briefly recalled all that was happening in his life as he shared his reason for taking the step towards suicide.
Several followers commented on the post with utmost astonishment and devastation shortly after it was made public.
Majority of the viewers even tried to talk him out of it but unfortunately it was too late. A part of the note reads:
"I know my death won't be remembered much sadly, that's just what I have logically arrived at, for I am selflo, not a person but a news channel. no face but a voice who loved to interact with the community and who genuinely cared about the community and not like other channels, who wanted to have a better life for the past 5+ years but couldn't,"
According to the police, the Valorant player listed the lack of viewership in his gaming videos and no proper career guidance from his family members as a disappointment.
As one can already imagine, the heartbreaking news shook the Indian gaming community as several fans, followers and other notable players wrote their condolences with a heavy heart and expressed their sadness and pain.
Depression is one of the major causes of suicide in India. According to the World Health Organization, suicide among young adults is the second most common cause of death and needs to be addressed properly.