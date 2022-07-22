Indian Valorant community mourns the passing of SeLFlo after streamer takes his own life

In an unfortunate incident in Telangana, India, 23-year-old Valorant YouTuber SeLFlo committed suicide at his residence after losing the battle against depression.

On July 20, SeLFlo took to his official Twitter handle to jot down a long, heart-wrenching note — his last goodbye to the community.

SeLFlo was one of the rising stars in the Valorant community, and had racked up over 29,000 subscribers on YouTube alone where he used to upload his gaming videos.

As per some reports, it is being said that the IITM student was upset over his low YouTube subscriber growth and followers on his main channel, and committed suicide out of depression.

However, the real circumstances are yet to be confirmed by the official authorities.

Indian Valorant community mourns YouTuber SeLFlo's unfortunate death

Just a couple of hours before committing suicide, SeFLo uploaded a YouTube video and a long note on Twitlonger. He briefly recalled all that was happening in his life as he shared his reason for taking the step towards suicide.

Several followers commented on the post with utmost astonishment and devastation shortly after it was made public.

Majority of the viewers even tried to talk him out of it but unfortunately it was too late. A part of the note reads:

"I know my death won't be remembered much sadly, that's just what I have logically arrived at, for I am selflo, not a person but a news channel. no face but a voice who loved to interact with the community and who genuinely cared about the community and not like other channels, who wanted to have a better life for the past 5+ years but couldn't,"

According to the police, the Valorant player listed the lack of viewership in his gaming videos and no proper career guidance from his family members as a disappointment.

As one can already imagine, the heartbreaking news shook the Indian gaming community as several fans, followers and other notable players wrote their condolences with a heavy heart and expressed their sadness and pain.

Coloursphere @Colourspheree @SelfloYt R.I.P. man we're just same really. I have 0 communication skills and have 0 friends in real life even in the internet. My life always sad & bad since the start. I thought you were just okay not until I see this. It's really sad I've done nothing to help you. I'm late. Sorry bro @SelfloYt R.I.P. man we're just same really. I have 0 communication skills and have 0 friends in real life even in the internet. My life always sad & bad since the start. I thought you were just okay not until I see this. It's really sad I've done nothing to help you. I'm late. Sorry bro😔

Drew 🅿️ @rootschrute @SelfloYt rest in power deena, loved your content. gut wrenching that we lived in the same city as well,hope you find your peace now. @SelfloYt rest in power deena, loved your content. gut wrenching that we lived in the same city as well,hope you find your peace now. https://t.co/7BrxPwUZPY

OWLG0D @MaharshiNikam @SelfloYt I feel worse that I wasn't here to help . And another thing is people are too busy to even care about someone and think if someone is going through something or not.Its not easy to overcome stuff when u suffer it alone and nobody is there to hear u out please talk to people🥹 @SelfloYt I feel worse that I wasn't here to help . And another thing is people are too busy to even care about someone and think if someone is going through something or not.Its not easy to overcome stuff when u suffer it alone and nobody is there to hear u out please talk to people🥹

OWLG0D @MaharshiNikam @SelfloYt talking in a good manner does not take any hard efforts or money. Please be nice to people u never know what they are going through...from the one who has seen this and been through i had my family to help me and i'm glad to have them but not everyone does have one to talk.. @SelfloYt talking in a good manner does not take any hard efforts or money. Please be nice to people u never know what they are going through...from the one who has seen this and been through i had my family to help me and i'm glad to have them but not everyone does have one to talk..

Abhishek Sharma @Abhishek_strk

It is damn obvious that anyone would love to rest in peace if his/her life is that traumatic. I cried reading his story

I request all parents to just understand your child's dream and make sure he feels secure.... @SelfloYt This man's life is combination of Naruto's and Mark Spector's LifeIt is damn obvious that anyone would love to rest in peace if his/her life is that traumatic. I cried reading his storyI request all parents to just understand your child's dream and make sure he feels secure.... @SelfloYt This man's life is combination of Naruto's and Mark Spector's LifeIt is damn obvious that anyone would love to rest in peace if his/her life is that traumatic. I cried reading his storyI request all parents to just understand your child's dream and make sure he feels secure....

Topuro @Benjami90396773 miss u @SelfloYt there will unfortunately not be a next onemiss u @SelfloYt there will unfortunately not be a next one 😭😭😭miss u https://t.co/hNQdVZL2Nd

ksheeeeeteeeeesh @ksheeeeteeeesh

I hope you find tranquillity in your afterlife .

You had genuine fans , who are grateful for what you have done for the community.

Now rest brother you've suffered enough 🕊 . @SelfloYt Rest In Peace SeLFlo .I hope you find tranquillity in your afterlife .You had genuine fans , who are grateful for what you have done for the community.Now rest brother you've suffered enough 🕊 . @SelfloYt Rest In Peace SeLFlo .I hope you find tranquillity in your afterlife .You had genuine fans , who are grateful for what you have done for the community.Now rest brother you've suffered enough 🕊 .

Sparrow @aka_PATRA

Plz plz everyone try to be gentle with everyone and try more to communicate with someone whom u feel is having any issues ...u never know what they are going through @SelfloYt I am totally disturbed now ...i got late and i couldn't helpPlz plz everyone try to be gentle with everyone and try more to communicate with someone whom u feel is having any issues ...u never know what they are going through @SelfloYt I am totally disturbed now ...i got late and i couldn't helpPlz plz everyone try to be gentle with everyone and try more to communicate with someone whom u feel is having any issues ...u never know what they are going through

ranit @yujii569 @SelfloYt Why? Why such a person must suffer this extent as a person who talks to his alter I don't wanna like compare or so in any way bu like no amount of human being should suffer in a great way I don't know about this man properly but when I watched his video he sounded so happy. RIP @SelfloYt Why? Why such a person must suffer this extent as a person who talks to his alter I don't wanna like compare or so in any way bu like no amount of human being should suffer in a great way I don't know about this man properly but when I watched his video he sounded so happy. RIP

VirtusArtemis @VirtusArtemis @SelfloYt I read the whole note.I can hardly imagine how much suffering he was going through from the beginning of his life. I pity on the people who are spreading false news that his action was due to lack of views. He had addressed a much more serious problem in our society. ll miss u @SelfloYt I read the whole note.I can hardly imagine how much suffering he was going through from the beginning of his life. I pity on the people who are spreading false news that his action was due to lack of views. He had addressed a much more serious problem in our society. ll miss u

Zaz Fish @ZazFish @SelfloYt Rest in Peace SeLFlo... your passing WILL be remembered, the Valorant community will make sure of it. @SelfloYt Rest in Peace SeLFlo... your passing WILL be remembered, the Valorant community will make sure of it.

Depression is one of the major causes of suicide in India. According to the World Health Organization, suicide among young adults is the second most common cause of death and needs to be addressed properly.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far