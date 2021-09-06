Indian Valorant community protest against the racist comments of Malaysian player Moosey

India's Valorant community became furious after Malaysian player Moosey's racial abuse toward the Indians on his social media handle.

Moosey tried to insult Sway, the content creator of Velocity Gaming, for her poor performance in a ranked game. Indian fans protested against his behavior. After that, Moosey made some racial comments against the protesting Indians.

Indian Valorant fans raised their voices against the Malaysian. Some professional players from the Indian Gaming Community also protested against Moosey's comments.

Indian Valorant stars came forward to protest against Moosey

Moosey is a Valorant player from Malaysia. He was part of Timing Monster Gaming, a Singapore-based esports organization, which was disbanded last July.

However, it all started with Moosey's tweet on September 4, when he tried to demean Velocity Gaming's content creator Swayambika aka Sway for her poor performance in a ranked match. Sway matched with Moosey twice in ranked games but failed to deliver her best in both matches.

Moosey took the opportunity to demean her and tweeted his point with a screegrab of scorecards from the concerned matches. He suggested Sway queue on the Mumbai Server rather than play on the Singapore Server.

.@sway4real pls queue mumbai servers only thanks u are horrible at the game. Region lock india pls @PlayVALORANT @officialvlt pic.twitter.com/2ofRPtr4bB — Moosey (@OfficialMoosey) September 4, 2021

These comments made Indian fans furious and some protested against his behavior. Global Esports' Ganesh "SK Rossi" Gangadhar also shared his views on the matter on his YouTube livestream and said that a player can have a bad day, but tweeting about someone's performance is wrong.

However, Moosey didn't take any of the feedback well and started to make racist comments against Indians. Indian fans then raised their voice against Moosey. Some Indian professional players also came forward to protest against Moosey's comments. Velocity Gaming's Tejas "Rite2Ace" Sawant, Agneya "Marzil" Koushik, Godlike Esports' Tejas "Rexy" Koitan and others tweeted against Moosey's conduct.

There's a difference between being critical of your own region and being a racist outsider. You -from past encounters and a review of your social media/streams are a downright toxic piece of racist degenerate filth. It takes talent to be the most hated player in the region. (1/2) — Agneya Koushik (@officialmarzil) September 5, 2021

You are nothing but a brat living under the umbrella of your parent's fortune with no identity for yourself. I pity your family for being cursed with cancer such as yourself and hope you find your way out of the defense mechanism you've built to fight your loneliness. (2/2) — Agneya Koushik (@officialmarzil) September 5, 2021

making fun of people dying to covid, meming about oxygenforindia ... no words — Tejas Sawant (@rite2ace) September 5, 2021

Sway's teammate Ayesha, aka Mythica, also stood by her side:

South Asian teams and players have previously faced issues of racism many times. This time everyone came forward and protested against the same.

