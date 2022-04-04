Indian Valorant star Marzil leaves Velocity Gaming and is looking for a new team 

Velocity Gaming bids farewell to its Valorant star Agneya "Marzil" Koushik. The Indian organization announced the player's departure from the roster through its social media handle on Instagram this morning.

After almost a year of him joining Velocity Gaming, Marzil has finally decided to leave the squad to explore other opportunities in the future. The player is now looking for a new team to compete with for the rest of the season.

Marzil leaves Velocity Gaming in favor of being in an active Valorant roster

Marzil is one of the most experienced FPS players in the country. After switching to Valorant from CS: GO last year, he joined Velocity Gaming as the sixth man. He later became a part of the playing five as well and proved himself to be one of the best players in the country.

In his one year with Velocity Gaming, he has won several domestic titles and represented the South Asian region in multiple international events as well.

However, he has experienced a dip in form recently and has found himself on the bench since January 2022. Vibhor Vaid replaced him in the playing five, and Velocity Gaming was crowned champion of VCC 2022. The team also represented the region in the APAC Stage-1 Challengers and delivered a decent performance in the event.

After that, the team decided to stick with its current roster, leaving Marzil on the bench. Not content with being on the bench, the player wants to be on an active roster and play in the upcoming events.

Marzil states that he wants to explore some newer opportunities in the upcoming days. Both parties mutually reached an amicable conclusion, and Velocity Gaming released the Valorant professional, wishing him the best for his future endeavors.

After the announcement, Marzil went live on his YouTube channel to clear the air regarding his departure and answer any questions his fans may have had.

He also thanked his former team members and revealed his plans for the rest of the season. He informed fans that he will continue his esports journey and will be a part of a team very soon. Though he is yet to decide which team he will join next, Marzil is sure to hear of opportunities from several organizations.

Edited by Danyal Arabi