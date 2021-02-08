Introducing a match replay system in Valorant can help players improve significantly

Valorant players have been seeking a match replay system from Riot Games to understand and develop the in-game aspects they need to improve on.

Most multiplayer esports titles such as CS: GO, Rocket League, DOTA 2, and even Riot's League of Legends feature a match replay system. It allows players not only to rewatch their matches to assess their mistakes but also to understand which aspects of their gameplay need improving.

This feature is vital for an esports-centric title like Valorant as many aspiring professionals can benefit from the match replay system and climb the leaderboards. Additionally, it is a boon for gamers who do not own a device powerful enough to play and record simultaneously.

I hope riot puts a replay system in valorant soon. — Cob (@ImJTumbali) December 11, 2020

@PlayVALORANT It would be great if we could watch our demos.. replay system is needed .) #Valorant — Zey-sama (@ZeenepAkdaa) July 1, 2020

@PlayVALORANT it actually hurts my soul that there's no replay system in Valorant. I just wanna make art for the game I love like I did with csgo and cod 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1HQREPIQof — Jaden C (@JadenC1337) February 3, 2021

Requirement of a match replay system in Valorant

Riot's League of Legends has featured the match replay system for quite some time. The developers recently announced that even Wild Rift, the mobile version of League of Legends, will feature the match replay system from patch 2.1.

Given that Wild Rift is still in open beta and only available in select regions, the early implementation of the match replay feature can massively benefit players.

However, the same cannot be said regarding Valorant. Despite nearing its first anniversary, Riot is yet to address this feature in Valorant.

CS: GO, on the other hand, has an exceptionally well-built replay system that allows players to go through each and every aspect of a match.

The overwhelming success of Valorant after the rigorous effort put in by the developers only goes to suggest a promising future for the game.

However, for the game to thrive and sustain a global esports platform, the developers will need to implement these quality-of-life-enhancing utilities in Valorant.

I hope Valorant has a decent replay system on launch or soon after. Would make learning so much easier — DrewbiesDoobies (@DrewbiesDoobies) May 10, 2020

Bruh I just missed one of my best games because @PlayVALORANT doesn’t have a replay system and I wasn’t recording. One ace, two near aces, and three great clutches. Still couldn’t win the game tho lol.#VALORANT pic.twitter.com/oB3G6Y9JSh — Spree (@SpreePlays) August 25, 2020

When u 1 v 5 clutch with planting bomb on valorant and there’s no replay system 🙄 — kammy (@eu_kammy) January 30, 2021

Hot take: Valorant's replay system is taking so long because they're trying to fix the inaccuracies with what you see on screen.



Example, the common "moving headshot" issue.



I feel like if they release a replay system now, we'd see just how inaccurate player interaction is — Ryan (@WutTheDeuce1) February 2, 2021

There's no doubt that issues regarding smurfs, cheats, and malicious elements are, and should be, the top priority for the developers. However, minor yet impactful changes like a match replay system in Valorant will most likely help the community thrive.