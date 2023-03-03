"It gave me the value we needed to win the series"- LOUD Saadhak on picking Viper on Ascent in VCT LOCK//IN 2023 

VCT LOCK//IN 2023 is nearing its end with fans witnessing the Alpha group semifinals between the two major rosters in Valorant esports. The Brazilian giants LOUD took over DRX, where they defeated the South Korean team by winning three maps in the best-of-five series.

Fans were shocked to see such an incredible matchup where both teams put up an exceptionally good fight. That being said, DRX was a single map shy from achieving one of the biggest comebacks in Valorant esports history.

VCT LOCK//IN will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the most emotionally enthralling tournaments for a lot of fans as every single participating team gave their level best. After LOUD took over DRX, the Brazilian roster had a few words to share about the matchup.

Saadhak on picking Viper on Ascent in VCT LOCK//IN 2023

Matias "Saadhak" is a professional Valorant player from Argentina who is currently signed under LOUD. The player is mostly known for playing Duelists like Raze while also filling in roles with Killjoy and Viper. The matchup against DRX in the VCT LOCK//IN semifinals was evident that Argintine's capabilities do not limit him from picking various roles in Riot's tactical shooter.

In the post-game interview for the LOUD vs DRX matchup, Sportskeeda Esports asked Saadhak about his Viper pick on Ascent. He was also asked if it gave LOUD the value they expected. The athlete had a short and simple reply to this question:

"All I can say is I really like playing with her."

Saadhak has showcased phenomenal Viper plays in the past. The LOUD player has excelled with the Controller Agent on many occasions. However, it is a bit difficult for fans to analyze this pick on a map like Ascent, where players are less likely to pick the said agent over traditional smokers.

He continued his statement by saying:

"It gave me the value we needed to win the series."

Saadhak made it clear that the Viper pick definitely aided the team when playing against DRX. It also threw off opponents as very few teams expect such a choice on maps like Ascent. That being said, DRX made an excellent attempt for the comeback, but fell a few rounds short.

As many fans would understand, a best-of-five series is often exhausting for both teams. However, LOUD displayed a phenomenal performance with their energy, and the home crowd did not rest until they saw the Brazilian giants take the win.

