"It is so hard to play against them"- RRQ 2ge identifies Gen.G as the toughest opponent they have faced so far in VCT 2023: Pacific League 

Week 4 Day 1 of VCT 2023: Pacific League saw two intense matchups. The first clash between Paper Rex and DRX was won by the latter with a score of 2-0. In the second match between Rex Regum Qeon and Team Secret, the former came out on top with a score of 2-0 as well.

Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to interact with Rex Regum Qeon's 2ge after the match. Filipino player James "2geMONSTAH" Goopio plays the role of Controller for his team.

RRQ 2ge talks about the most challenging team they have played against in VCT 2023: Pacific League

We asked 2ge to identify the most difficult team they have played against so far in the tournament. Till now, RRQ has clashed with Gen.G, ZETA DIVISION, DetonatioN FocusMe, and Team Secret.

The esports athlete answered:

"The most difficult team to play against, I think it is Gen.G. They are quite structured, when to go together, it is so hard to play against them. They just read us so bad."

2ge pointed out that South Korea's Gen.G were properly structured and followed their plans meticulously. The members always move together, so it becomes difficult to dominate them. He also mentioned that Gen.G read Rex Regum Qeon's game plan and strategies pretty well during their matchup.

The matchup took place in Week 1 of Pacific League, and Gen.G won 2-0 against RRQ for a flawless victory. The former's composure and methodical approach to the game helped them the deal.

Rex Regum Qeon will be facing T1 next in VCT 2023: Pacific League on April 23, 2023.

VCT 2023: Pacific League went live on March 25, 2023. Organized by Riot Games in Seoul, South Korea, it comprises ten Valorant franchised teams from the Asia Pacific region - Detonation FocusMe, DRX, Gen.G, Global Esports, Paper Rex, Rex Regum Qeon, T1, Talon Esports, Team Secret, and finally ZETA DIVISION.

The event will conclude on May 16, 2023, and the teams that manage to secure the top three positions will make their way to VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo, and eventually to Valorant Champions 2023.

