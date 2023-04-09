"We are prepared for them" - RRQ Ewok exhibits confidence for their upcoming VCT 2023: Pacific League match against Team Secret

Week 3, Day 1 of VCT 2023: Pacific League is finally over. The day saw two intense matchups. The first was between Rex Regum Qeon and DetonatioN FocusMe, followed by a match between Paper Rex and T1. RRQ won the first match 2-0, while the Singapore based team won the second with a similar scoreline.

VCT 2023: Pacific League is comprised of ten Valorant franchised teams from the Asia Pacific region. The top three will reserve themselves a slot in VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions 2023. The event is being hosted by Riot Games in Seoul, South Korea. It kicked off on March 25, 2023, and will continue until May 16, 2023.

RRQ Ewok talks about their upcoming opponents in VCT 2023: Pacific League

During Week 3, Day 1 of VCT 2023: Pacific League scrum interviews, Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to question RRQ Ewok, the coach for Rex Regum Qeon, about their upcoming opponents in the league, Team Secret. The coach was specifically asked about the areas where he would like to see the team improve ahead of their next matchup.

To this, the coach had to say the following:

"I think they have been playing really well recently. It's a team we have played (against) once with this roster and they were the same roster. We ended up coming out on top the last time we played. So, I think people might be thinking that it is going to be a little bit more of a one-sided matchup than what we believe it will be. We are prepared for them. We'll be doing a lot of work this week to play against them and we hope to put up a good series and take the win."

According to the coach, he believes that Team Secret's recent performances have been astonishing. He stated that the community might assume that the upcoming matchup between Rex Regum Qeon and Team Secret will be one-sided but he strongly believes that this is not the case.

The coach says that RRQ are prepared for Team Secret and they have planned ahead to come out on top in the contest. He also mentions that both teams went head-to-head previously with the same rosters on both ends, where the match was won by Rex Regum Qeon.

Rex Regum Qeon will be facing Team Secret on April 15, 2023, in VCT 2023: Pacific League.

Poll : 0 votes