"It's kinda nice to have some variety now" - Cloud9's yay playing Chamber in VCT LOCK//IN 2023

With 32 of the best teams participating, VCT LOCK//IN 2023 is set to kick off this year's Valorant esports season as all the partnered teams compete against each other to secure an extra slot at VCT Masters 2023. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see which of the franchised rosters come out on top in Brazil.

The tournament will take place from February 13 to March 4 in São Paulo. Fans who officially purchased the tickets will also be able to catch the tournament live directly from the venue. The matches can be streamed through the official VCT handles on platforms like YouTube and Twitch.

Cloud9's yay speaks about Valorant's current meta without Chamber in VCT LOCK//IN

Prior to the event's start, Riot hosted a pre-event press conference, which was joined by many known Valorant esports personalities, including Cloud9's Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker. The player has been a legendary Chamber main in the past few seasons. With a recent patch, Riot Games decided to nerf Chamber's kit significantly, leading to the Agent's fall from the Valorant meta.

In this pre-event press conference, Sportskeeda asked yay to speak about his playstyle without Chamber at VCT LOCK//IN. The player provided a simple answer and his thoughts on this change. He said:

"Kinda happy about it, just cause I've been playing Chamber a year, fourteen hours a day."

He added how variety is a nice thing to have in the current meta, especially for him, as he was only seen playing this particular Agent in almost every single VCT event:

"It's kinda nice to have some variety now."

Yay on facing his former teammates at VCT LOCK//IN 2023

At the same press conference for VCT LOCK//in 2023, yay was also asked how he feels about facing his former teammates from OpTic Gaming in the tournament. He provided a straight-forward answer:

"Well, let's take this one step at a time here. We still have two, three, or even four games before we play them."

Yay did not share a lot of specific insight with the statement. But fans can expect that Cloud9 is prepared to give their best in Brazil as all the partnered teams have planned to do the same. Three former OpTic members, including FNS, have shifted to NRG. Yay is the only member with Cloud9, and fans are excited to see how the players fight each other on the big stage of VCT LOCK//IN Brazil.

The former OpTic Gaming has achieved many milestones together in the past. That being said, Riot's partnership program has changed everything. With so many changes made across multiple rosters, organizations have made teams stronger for the upcoming competitions.

VCT LOCK//IN 2023 is ready to start the season with the partnered teams. As franchising took the Valorant esports scene by storm, many players like Marved decided to take a break from the competitive scene. Fans will have to wait a while before seeing Cloud9 take on the current NRG roster.

Poll : 0 votes