FNS Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant has seen a monumental rise in popularity in the online FPS (First Person Shooter) landscape. The game's meteoric ascent is supported by its satisfying gunplay and tactical aspects.
Valorant's esports scene has also seen growth in viewership, with the caliber of players and teams going from strength to strength. In 2022, the game truly became a global esport as teams from every region could level up and prove themselves against top opposition.
Every team needs tactical guidance during a match, no matter how good their individual skill is. This direction is provided by the IGL (in-game leader), who is responsible for making tough decisions during a round and ensuring that their squad's composure never drops.
VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) 2022 saw many great IGLs lead their teams to victory. One of them is NRG Esports' FNS.
Valorant settings utilized by NRG Esports’ FNS
Pujan "FNS" Mehta is a Canadian esports player. He has mostly fulfilled the role of an Initiator, but has also played Sentinel Killjoy and Controller Viper when needed, emphasizing his versatility.
FNS' Valorant journey began with Envy (later OpTic Gaming). He reached the pinnacle of NA and the world along with his impeccable teammates. However, 2022 was easily the best year for the squad as they won their first international LAN event, the VCT Stage 1: Masters Reykjavik. They have also secured top-three finishes in various other international events.
As Valorant headed into franchising, FNS made his way to NRG Esports alongside crashies, Victor, and their coach, Chet, from OpTic Gaming. Aspiring Valorant players may admire him for his incredible IGL skills and aim.
This article will focus on the player's in-game settings and equipment in 2023. The settings listed below are according to the data provided on prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 0.55
- eDPI: 220
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Green
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Spacebar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: E
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: Off
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Medium
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Detail Quality: Medium
- UI Quality: Medium
- Vignette: Unknown
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 2x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: On
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro Wireless
- Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft
- Keyboard: Razer BackWidow V3 Pro
- Headset: Razer BlackShark V2
PC specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
FNS and his team are set to debut in VCT's biggest event yet i.e., LOCK//IN. Their first match will be against EMEA's KOI. A single elimination bracket makes for a tricky path, but viewers can be assured of emphatic displays and high stakes.