FNS Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant has seen a monumental rise in popularity in the online FPS (First Person Shooter) landscape. The game's meteoric ascent is supported by its satisfying gunplay and tactical aspects.

Valorant's esports scene has also seen growth in viewership, with the caliber of players and teams going from strength to strength. In 2022, the game truly became a global esport as teams from every region could level up and prove themselves against top opposition.

Every team needs tactical guidance during a match, no matter how good their individual skill is. This direction is provided by the IGL (in-game leader), who is responsible for making tough decisions during a round and ensuring that their squad's composure never drops.

VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) 2022 saw many great IGLs lead their teams to victory. One of them is NRG Esports' FNS.

Valorant settings utilized by NRG Esports’ FNS

Pujan "FNS" Mehta is a Canadian esports player. He has mostly fulfilled the role of an Initiator, but has also played Sentinel Killjoy and Controller Viper when needed, emphasizing his versatility.

FNS' Valorant journey began with Envy (later OpTic Gaming). He reached the pinnacle of NA and the world along with his impeccable teammates. However, 2022 was easily the best year for the squad as they won their first international LAN event, the VCT Stage 1: Masters Reykjavik. They have also secured top-three finishes in various other international events.

As Valorant headed into franchising, FNS made his way to NRG Esports alongside crashies, Victor, and their coach, Chet, from OpTic Gaming. Aspiring Valorant players may admire him for his incredible IGL skills and aim.

This article will focus on the player's in-game settings and equipment in 2023. The settings listed below are according to the data provided on prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.55

eDPI: 220

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Spacebar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: Off

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Medium

Texture Quality: Medium

Detail Quality: Medium

UI Quality: Medium

Vignette: Unknown

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x

Anisotropic Filtering: 2x

Improve Clarity: On

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse: Logitech G Pro Wireless

Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft

Keyboard: Razer BackWidow V3 Pro

Headset: Razer BlackShark V2

PC specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

FNS and his team are set to debut in VCT's biggest event yet i.e., LOCK//IN. Their first match will be against EMEA's KOI. A single elimination bracket makes for a tricky path, but viewers can be assured of emphatic displays and high stakes.

Poll : 0 votes