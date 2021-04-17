Keiti’s sudden dismissal from Cloud 9 explained

The EU Valorant observer, Melaine, disclosed the reason behind Cloud9 parting ways with Kaitlin "Keiti" Boop.

Keiti, an uprising female Valorant player, was a part of a C9 White’s six-woman roster for Riot Games’ VCT Game Changes North America Series. She was probably the most dominant player from C9 White in the Game Changers event. She has also been a part of the roster for the VCT Stage 2 Challengers 1 Qualifiers.

On April 13, Cloud9 announced that they were releasing the 19-year-old player from their team, and no reason was given. This left fans and the community with several questions about the mystifying and unbelievable dismissal.

Later, on April 16th, Melaine spoke out on Twitter, confessing the cause for C9 White releasing Keiti abruptly, and with no explanation. She accused the player of misconduct against her.

Keiti was allegedly behind the burner account that blackmailed the Valorant observer and threatened to leak her nude photos. Later, she confessed.

Keiti accused of blackmailing Melaine

Melaine’s twitlonger revealed that she was threatened by someone. The pictures in question were taken two years ago, from the Rainbow Six Siege community.

After ignoring the threat, Keiti approached her to inform her that her nudes were leaked to her.

Advertisement

“Now the present, someone made a burner account to threaten to leak my nudes to people. I ignored this initially after speaking to people about it. But then a day after (C9) Keiti, DM'd me saying my nudes have been leaked to her and that she's dming me to let me know. I thought that was extremely nice of her to do, especially because I never really knew Keiti personally, never interacted with her. I kept talking to her in the DMs, when it finally clicked to me. Two years ago, she was in the Siege community, and I found out she was friends with M. I started asking her about that time, because I was curious, not knowing that's where the leaked nudes happened.”

It was over a Discord call when Keiti confessed to Melaine that she was the person behind the burner account and her reason for doing it.

She wrote:

“The same day that night, she kept messaging me. She wanted to talk to me about something important. I joined a voice call with her when she confessed. She confessed to me that she was behind the burner account, threatening to leak my nudes. Her reasoning to me didn't seem malicious, but many of my friends told me she was trying to manipulate me.”

But later, Melaine reached out to Cloud9 and asked them to handle the matter internally with no public shaming.

Keiti’s reaction to the incident

The female Valorant player hasn't commented about the situation yet. However, she retweeted Cloud9’s Twitter announcement about her dismissal.

On April 16, she announced her decision to take a short break from her professional career and to remain offline during that interval.

I wanted to let everyone know that I'm going to be taking a short break from my professional career, and I will be offline during that time. — Katie (@Keititv) April 16, 2021