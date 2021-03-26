Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Game Changers North America Series 1 format and standings

Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers Series 1 is currently underway for the North American region.

Since its announcement in late February, the Game Changers series has been setting examples about the diversification of Esports.

This tournament was introduced to supplement the all-male counterpart of the competitive season by creating equal opportunities for women and any other historically marginalized groups seeking exposure in the Valorant Esports scene.

The community is ready for the Game Changers Series 1 with the formation of several all-female rosters announced by established organizations in different esports, such as TSM Female, Cloud9 White, CLG Red, etc.

With this tournament being successful, it will surely have a positive impact on Valorant Esports. For good measure, Riot Games has finally chosen to empower all sides of its player base.

Valorant Game Changers Series 1 NA format and standings

The VCT Game Changers NA Series 1 commenced with round 1 games featuring four upper brackets and two lower bracket series.

The whole tournament features a dual-elimination bracket's usual format, with all games except the grand finals being best-of-3. The grand finals will be a best-of-5 series.

The eight participants of the tournament are:

Moon Raccoons Black

Cloud9 White

Counter Logic Gaming Red

Dignitas Female

TSM Female

Watch This

OWA OWA

Man, I Love Fwogs

Cloud9 White, CLG Red, TSM Female, and DignitasFemale are some of the powerhouses of Esports and famous within the Valorant community.

However, there was intense scrutiny of how the round 1 games played out. Except for TSM Female, every other roster went to battle in the upper bracket of round 2.

Cloud9 White defeated Man, I Love Fwogs with a 2-0 banger, throwing them down to the lower bracket.

Dignitas Female moved on to the next round by defeating TSM Female 2-1 in the lower bracket. Both Valorant rosters move forward to face each other in the second round of the upper bracket.

.@Cloud9 White put on a dominant performance to open up #VCTGameChangersNA Series 1 Finals. They take down @ManILoveFwogs 2-0, sending them down to the Lower Bracket. pic.twitter.com/jw3KwulDCi — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) March 25, 2021

It was a close series through and through. After a slow start, @dignitas win the last two maps to take the series 2-1 against @TSM. pic.twitter.com/b5YYEu3UeI — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) March 25, 2021

CLG Red and Moon Raccoons Black are the two other rosters that qualify for the next round in the upper bracket.

The four teams which competed against each other in the lower bracket of round one were:

Man, I Love Fwogs vs. TSM Female

OWA OWA vs. Watch This

OWA OWA and TSM Female moved forward from these two games, leaving Man I Love Fwogs and Watch This in the seventh and eighth positions, thereby knocking them out of the Valorant tournament.

Tournament bracket (Screengrab from Liquipedia)

The tournament boasts a prize pool of $50,000 to be distributed among the participants.

Rewards for the tournament (Screengrab from Liquipedia)