LOUD Esports: List of all owners as Real Madrid star joins org

The news of Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. joining LOUD Esports as a co-owner has gone viral on the internet. The Brazilian esports organization, renowned for its dominant presence in the esports circuits of games like Valorant, League of Legends, and others, has welcomed one of the most popular football players into the competitive arena.

The 23-year-old winger addressed the move in a statement that reads:

"I am not just arriving as an ambassador but also to participate in the board of directors. The plan is to represent the fans and work hard to reach another level!"

LOUD responded with an X post of its own, saying:

"We were born, we grew up and we continue to make history. Welcome to LOUD"

Who are all the owners of LOUD Esports?

With the arrival of Vinicius Jr., LOUD Esports now has a combined total of four co-owners. They are:

Bruno "PlayHard" Oliveira,

Jean Ortega

Mathew Ho

Vinicius Jr.

LOUD is leading the esports scene across different games. The organization's Valorant team won the Champions 2022 title and was named the Best Esports Team at the Esports Awards and The Game Awards 2022.

With the signing of Vinicius Jr., fans can expect the team to achieve even greater heights.

2023 has been quite an eventful year for esports. Before Vinicius Jr.'s move to LOUD, we saw many famous sports personalities joining the realm of esports. Football superstar Lionel Messi joined KRU Esports, while the world's #3 tennis player, Daniil Medvedev, joined M80 Esports.

The future looks bright for esports organizations, as competitive gaming has slowly been gaining popularity over the last few years.

For more such news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.