World #3 tennis pro Daniil Medvedev joins M80 Esports as co-owner 

Tennis star Daniil Medvedev has officially joined M80 Esports as a co-owner. The American esports organization boasts some of the best teams across different games, including Valorant, Rocket League, Rainbow Six Siege, Counter-Strike, and Street Fighter. The company took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the news:

"Game. Set. Match. We are thrilled to announce that @DaniilMedwed, Global tennis star and the current world No. 3, has joined the M80 ownership group! As we continue building a world-class esports organization, Daniil joining M80 supercharges our vision. The future is bright!"

Addressing the appointment, M80 Esports CEO and founder Marco Mereu said:

"As we continue building world-class esports teams, Daniil joining M80 supercharges our vision. Daniil is a leader on the court and in-game, and brings his competitive drive and commitment to excellence that will be the bedrock for our current and future programs."

What did Daniil Medvedev say about joining M80 Esports?

Daniil Medvedev has racked up many hobbies during his lifetime, and it looks like gaming is at the top of that list. The tennis star plays games like FIFA, Fortnite, and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege in his free time.

Medvedev's appointment at M80 Esports is a monumental moment for the company, as he becomes the third co-owner of the organization.

The World No. 3 took to X to express his admiration for the company. He wrote:

"Excited to join @M80gg as an owner! I’ve been a fan of esports for a while now and play a lot. Especially @Rainbow6Game. Joining the M80 ownership team is exciting. I love the team, follow many of the players individually, and really like Marco’s vision. More to come!"

The esports industry is definitely gaining popularity around the world, attracting people of all work profiles into its sphere. Apart from Daniil Medvedev, Lionel Messi also decided to join KRU Esports as a co-owner recently. It is almost certain that other personalities across different industries will soon follow in their footsteps.

For more esports and gaming news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.