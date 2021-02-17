NA Valorant Champions Tour’s Challenger 2 games will be postponed due to winter storms

The Valorant Champions Tour Challenger 2 games for North America will be pushed back by a few days in light of the record-breaking snowstorm in the US.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Office of Water Prediction, more than 73% of mainland US was covered in snow on Tuesday. This is the largest area covered by snow in the nation since records began in 2003.

28 hours without power. Absolutely ridiculous. — Jacob Wolf (@JacobWolf) February 16, 2021

The freak storm left a trail of destruction behind, leading to power outages and problems with the water supply

Riot Games has subsequently decided to postpone the main events of the NA Valorant Champions Tour Challenger Series 2, and the competition will be held from the 20th of February instead.

According to Riot’s official announcement, the decision was made due to "weather concerns and potential power outages" experienced by many of the players participating.

Conditions in the region are unlikely to return to normal by the 18th when the Challenger Series was originally supposed to start.

NA Valorant Champions Tour Challenger 2 games to start on 20th February

🚨 SCHEDULE UPDATE 🚨



Due to weather concerns and potential power outages for many of our players this week, the #VALORANTChallengers Week 2 Main Event has been pushed back to start on Saturday, 2/20.



We want everyone to be able to compete at the highest level. pic.twitter.com/4XVtIEBgwB — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) February 16, 2021

This snowstorm has hit North America rather hard, and after the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation does seem quite dire.

Advertisement

Power outages have occurred throughout the region in the last couple of days, and the storm has hit with a lot of snow and incredibly low temperatures. States like Texas and Oklahoma, which are not as prepared for winter storms and low temperatures, are being affected the most.

Millions of citizens have been without power and are currently snowed in, so it’s not surprising that Riot is willing to postpone the Valorant Champions tour games.

The Challengers 2 main event will start this Saturday, with Sentinels taking on FaZe. The XSET and Tam Envy Valorant squads will also go head-to-head.

Valorant fans can only hope that there are no power outage issues once the matches are underway.